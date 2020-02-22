Extreme Tractor runs crew in Longford to promote London2Mayo initiative

Longford Vintage Club recently held their monthly meeting, Wednesday February 12, in the clubhouse at Connolly Barracks, Longford town.

Present at the meeting were two representatives from Extreme tractor runs, founders of the charity Dublin to Mayo tractor run. John and Eddie from Extreme tractor runs were present on the night to promote their upcoming fundraiser project - the London2Mayo tractor run.

The maiden year of the event (2018) saw the team raise €96424 for charity. Last year, the team successfully raised a whopping €120,000.

Longford vintage club have again pledged their support to the charity initiative.

“We are delighted to be helping out again this year, best of luck to everyone involved.”

Also read: Longford farmer hosts launch of farm labour guidelines

All funds raised as part of the 2020 variation of the initiative will go towards the building of a new Daisy Lodge in Cong, Mayo, a new therapeutic facility for those battling cancer.

This new facility will provide specialist support to 400 families every year and will offer a whole host of new amenities, including: seven family suites, a lounge and dining area, family cinema and activity area, and a relaxation area for parents that offers a therapy suite and beauty treatment rooms.

The London2Mayo tractor run takes place this coming April, Sunday April 5 to Saturday April 11.

People can donate throughout the course of the run or via a gofundme link - www.gofundme.com/f/cancer-fund-for-children-daisy-lodge-cong?

Also read: Longford gymnastics club launch new classes ahead of new premises opening