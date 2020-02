Longford Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) have announced that their AGM will take place in Longford next week.

The AGM will take place in the Longford Arms Hotel on Wednesday, February 19, kicking off at 8pm.

Guest speaker on the night is Tim Cullinan, who was recently elected 16th president of the IFA. All welcome to attend.

