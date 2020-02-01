Longford Leader Farming: Department welcome National Reserve continuation

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, has welcomed the recommendation made by the Direct Payments Advisory Committee regarding the continuation of the National Reserve in 2020.

Following consultation between the Department and the Direct Payments Advisory Committee, comprising members of the main farming bodies and agricultural advisory and education providers, provision will now be made for applications to the National Reserve in 2020.

The EU Regulations underpinning the operation of the National Reserve provide for priority access to the mandatory categories of ‘Young Farmer’ and ‘New Entrant to Farming’. The funding for the National Reserve in 2020 will be met from natural replenishment of the fund without the requirement for a linear cut to the value of all Basic Payment Scheme entitlements.

It is expected that funding in place for the 2020 National Reserve will be in the region of €3 million, which based on the level of applications in recent years will be sufficient to meet the expected demand. Successful applicants to the National Reserve receive an allocation of entitlements at National Average value or a top-up to the National Average value on entitlements that are below the national average.

Full details of the operation of the scheme, including Terms and Conditions, will be available when the scheme opens for online applications in February 2020 to coincide with the opening of online Basic Payment Scheme applications. The closing date for receipt of applications under the scheme will be 15th May 2020.

It is expected that the terms and conditions will be consistent with those that applied in recent years.

