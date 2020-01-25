Achievements of local farmers recognised at Connaught Leinster AA dinner dance
The Connaught/Leinster Aberdeen-Angus (AA) club successfully staged its second annual dinner dance at the Athlone Springs Hotel, Athlone, Co. Westmeath over the weekend.
This event was used to honour the winners from the Connaught/Leinster Club Summer Calf Competition in September 2019 and the National AA Calf Show in October 2019.
Mr. Niall Maguire from Country Crest was on hand to formally present the awards to the Connaught/Leinster Club Summer Calf Competition winners with club chairman, Mr. Gerry Lynch presenting the awards to the National AA Calf Show winners.
Many local farmers were given awards for their efforts.
This included:
- Brendan Reynolds - Knockadrinan Herd Co Leitrim - received the Country Crest for the 2019 Reserve Male Champion at the Club Calf Competition. Brendan also received an award for the 2019 Female champion at the club calf competition.
- Barry Smith - Lawsonsford Herd Co Cavan - received the Country Crest for the 2019 Reserve Female Champion at the Club Calf Competition.
- John McEnroe - Liss Herd Co Meath - received an award of the Country Crest for the 2019 Male Champion at the Club Calf Competition.
- Tom Mulligan - Clooncarne Herd Co Leitrim - received an award for the 2019 Male Champion at the National Calf Show.
- Albert DeCogan - Mogeely Herd Co Cork - received an award for the 2019 Reserve Male Champion at the National Calf Show.
- Brian Faughnan - Molloy Herd Co Leitrim - received an award for the 2019 Reserve Female Champion at the National Calf Show.
- Gemma Parke -Coolermoney Herd Co Tyrone - received an award for the 2019 Female Champion at the National Calf Show.
