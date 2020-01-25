Achievements of local farmers recognised at Connaught Leinster AA dinner dance

The Connaught/Leinster Aberdeen-Angus (AA) club successfully staged its second annual dinner dance at the Athlone Springs Hotel, Athlone, Co. Westmeath over the weekend.



This event was used to honour the winners from the Connaught/Leinster Club Summer Calf Competition in September 2019 and the National AA Calf Show in October 2019.

Mr. Niall Maguire from Country Crest was on hand to formally present the awards to the Connaught/Leinster Club Summer Calf Competition winners with club chairman, Mr. Gerry Lynch presenting the awards to the National AA Calf Show winners.

Many local farmers were given awards for their efforts.

Also read: Embrace to host accident survivor support group meeting

This included: