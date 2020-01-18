Embrace Farm to host accident survivor support group meeting in midlands

Embrace Farm, the farm accident support network that works with people around Ireland affected by serious farm injuries/accidents, have revealed details of a farm accident survivor support group set to take place in the Midlands.

Injuries can be very visible, such as loss of limbs and spinal injuries, and they can also be not so transparent in the form of brain injuries, mental health and other emotional traumas suffered following an accident.

Since its first farm accident survivors conference in November 2017, Embrace FARM has been committed in bringing accident survivors together so they can share their experiences and help one another in their recovery. During 2019, Embrace FARM established a support group for farm accident survivors which was facilitated by accredited counsellor, Gina Dowd of Counselling West in Athlone.

The group, which has had up to 20 people attending for each meeting, found the space to be very helpful and safe where people could open-up about their own individual stories. Each person expressed their fear, anger and even laughter of what they have experienced during their journey.

In October 2019, an information day was held at The Hub, Cillin Hill, Kilkenny to show farm accident survivors the supports that are out there to help them adapt to their new normal following an accident.The day was held in conjunction with The National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dun Laoighaire where many people who have workplace accidents on their farms rehabilitate with physio and other therapies. Exhibitors on the day were varied to include adapted cars and farm machinery for people with physical disabilities to utilise, farm organisations, financial and insurance institutions, education pathway organisations etc.

Feedback from the day was hugely positive, with all that contributed saying the day was worthwhile to attend and supportive to their personal recovery.

Embrace FARM will continue with the farm accident survivor support group throughout 2020 and have announced details of the next meeting which will be of local interest. The meeting is being held on Saturday, February 1st, in Athlone.

To get in touch about attending or find out more information you can email the Embrace team at info@embracefarm.com. Alternatively you can call 085-7709966. For more information about Embrace FARM accident survivors’ services, please visit their website - www.embracefarm.com.

