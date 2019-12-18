Success for Killashee family at Grassland farmer of the year awards
Pictured at the awards were Michael Magan, his father Michael & brother Jonathan with Tadhg Buckley, Liam Woulfe, Minister Creed, Padraig Walsh, Aidan Brennan, Liam Herlihy, Professor Gerry Boyle
There was success for Killashee's Michael Magan and family last week, as they were given the Grassland Merit award for grass production at the Grassland Farmer of the year awards.
The overall winner of the Grassland Farmer of the Year Award in 2019 is Bryan Daniels from Kilkenny. The Grassland Farmer of the Year awards has an overall prize fund of €30,000 kindly funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.
It is now in its third year and rewards those farmers who are achieving high levels of grass utilisation on their farms.Thirteen farmer finalists travelled to Teagasc Moorepark on Friday, December 13, for the awards presentation.
The Grassland Farmer of the Year awards are part of the Teagasc Grass10 campaign which is supported by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Teagasc, AIB, FBD Insurance, Grassland Agro and the Irish Farmers Journal.
Teagasc Chairman Liam Herlihy said: “This competition is now gaining considerable momentum, it provides a huge stimulus for farmers to improve their grassland management practise, whether it is improving grassland measurement, soil fertility or grazing infrastructure. These farmers will show us all the potential that can be achieved from managing grass to high levels.”
Finalists Section
- Finalist: Owen Brodie
- Finalist: Thomas Holmes
- Finalist: Conor Kelleher
Drystock Categories
- Enterprise Winner – Cattle (Suckling) Category: Trevor Boland
- Enterprise Winner – Cattle (Non-Suckling) Category: Philip How
- Enterprise Winner - Sheep Category: John O’Connell
Dairy Category
- Enterprise Winner - Dairy Category: Michael Bermingham
Grassland Merit Awards
- Grassland Merit Award - Grass Production: Michael Magan
- Grassland Merit Award - Most Improved Grassland: John O’Sullivan
- Grassland Merit Award - Grazing Infrastructure: William Dennehy
Sustainable Farming
- Category Winner: Bryan Daniels
Disadvantaged Land
- Category Winner: Paudie O’Brien
Young Farmer
- Category Winner: John Trant
Padraig Walsh, dairy farmer, FBD sponsor representative and chair of the Teagasc Grass10 stakeholder committee said:“Grass10 is a very important project for the promotion of best practise in grassland management.
“There is challenges ahead for all grassland farmers, inside and outside the farmgate, however if we need to continue our firm focus on increasing grass utilisation across the enterprises.”
The judging panel for the Grassland Farmer of the Year competition consisted of John Maher, Teagasc Grass10; Bryan Doocey, AIB; P J O’Connor, Grassland Agro; Aidan Brennan, Irish Farmers Journal; and David Cummins DAFM.
