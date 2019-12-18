Success for Killashee family at Grassland farmer of the year awards

There was success for Killashee's Michael Magan and family last week, as they were given the Grassland Merit award for grass production at the Grassland Farmer of the year awards.

The overall winner of the Grassland Farmer of the Year Award in 2019 is Bryan Daniels from Kilkenny. The Grassland Farmer of the Year awards has an overall prize fund of €30,000 kindly funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

It is now in its third year and rewards those farmers who are achieving high levels of grass utilisation on their farms.Thirteen farmer finalists travelled to Teagasc Moorepark on Friday, December 13, for the awards presentation.

The Grassland Farmer of the Year awards are part of the Teagasc Grass10 campaign which is supported by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Teagasc, AIB, FBD Insurance, Grassland Agro and the Irish Farmers Journal.

Teagasc Chairman Liam Herlihy said: “This competition is now gaining considerable momentum, it provides a huge stimulus for farmers to improve their grassland management practise, whether it is improving grassland measurement, soil fertility or grazing infrastructure. These farmers will show us all the potential that can be achieved from managing grass to high levels.”

Finalists Section

Finalist: Owen Brodie

Finalist: Thomas Holmes

Finalist: Conor Kelleher



Drystock Categories

Enterprise Winner – Cattle (Suckling) Category: Trevor Boland

Enterprise Winner – Cattle (Non-Suckling) Category: Philip How

Enterprise Winner - Sheep Category: John O’Connell

Dairy Category

Enterprise Winner - Dairy Category: Michael Bermingham

Grassland Merit Awards

Grassland Merit Award - Grass Production: Michael Magan

Grassland Merit Award - Most Improved Grassland: John O’Sullivan

Grassland Merit Award - Grazing Infrastructure: William Dennehy

Sustainable Farming

Category Winner: Bryan Daniels

Disadvantaged Land

Category Winner: Paudie O’Brien

Young Farmer

Category Winner: John Trant

Padraig Walsh, dairy farmer, FBD sponsor representative and chair of the Teagasc Grass10 stakeholder committee said:“Grass10 is a very important project for the promotion of best practise in grassland management.

“There is challenges ahead for all grassland farmers, inside and outside the farmgate, however if we need to continue our firm focus on increasing grass utilisation across the enterprises.”

The judging panel for the Grassland Farmer of the Year competition consisted of John Maher, Teagasc Grass10; Bryan Doocey, AIB; P J O’Connor, Grassland Agro; Aidan Brennan, Irish Farmers Journal; and David Cummins DAFM.

