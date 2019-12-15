Abbeylara family to host 2020 Longford ploughing championships

Sylvester & Marian Kiernan and family will host the Longford Ploughing Championships 2020, in the parish of Abbeylara.

Longford Ploughing Association held the Annual General Meeting on Monday, December 2, at Kiernan Milling in Granard.

Mr PJ Lynam from Kilbeggan attended on behalf of the National Ploughing Assocation. Chairperson Cynthia Geelan Cruise recalled all the local ploughing events during the year; The Ploughing Championships on Sunday March 24, Novice Match on March 30, the student workshop on Wednesday April 3, and the Queen of the Plough on Saturday April 06.

Cynthia thanked everyone who helped in any way during the year, highlighting the Trojan support received from the people of Granard and also from 'main sponsor' Mark Kiernan and his staff at Kiernan Milling. Sean Monaghan was applauded on his bronze award at the conventional plough contest in Carlow, last September.

Cynthia thanked Kiernan Milling for hosting the AGM. She also thanked Shane Kiernan & the staff of Belles Kitchen for providing excellent food for the AGM, before wishing Sylvester & Marian Kiernan and family well in hosting Longford Ploughing Championships 2020, in the parish of Abbeylara.

The event takes place on Sunday March 22, at Ballinacross.

Officers for the coming year:

Life President: Eugene McGirr

Vice-Presidents: Bertie Mills, Eamon Egan & Bernard Jordan

Chair: Cynthia Geelan

Vice Chair: Barry White

Secretary: Tom Bannon

Asst Secretary: Martin Reilly

Treasurer : Mel McKenna

Asst Treasurers Neville Mills & Anne Marie Clancy Gray

P R O: Luke Casey

Media: Cynthia Geelan

NPA Director: Bernard Kenny

Safety Officer: Declan McCormack

Exhibition Co-ordinator: John Maye

Transport Co-ordinator: Thomas Monaghan.

A moments silence was also observed on the night for departed friends of Longford ploughing association.

