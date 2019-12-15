Abbeylara family to host 2020 Longford ploughing championships
Shane and Luke Kiernan, Trevor and Shea Smith, Ava Lynch,Marian, Cliodhna and Silvester Kiernan, Eoghan Lynch at the 2019 championships Photo by Shelley Corcoran
Sylvester & Marian Kiernan and family will host the Longford Ploughing Championships 2020, in the parish of Abbeylara.
Longford Ploughing Association held the Annual General Meeting on Monday, December 2, at Kiernan Milling in Granard.
Mr PJ Lynam from Kilbeggan attended on behalf of the National Ploughing Assocation. Chairperson Cynthia Geelan Cruise recalled all the local ploughing events during the year; The Ploughing Championships on Sunday March 24, Novice Match on March 30, the student workshop on Wednesday April 3, and the Queen of the Plough on Saturday April 06.
Cynthia thanked everyone who helped in any way during the year, highlighting the Trojan support received from the people of Granard and also from 'main sponsor' Mark Kiernan and his staff at Kiernan Milling. Sean Monaghan was applauded on his bronze award at the conventional plough contest in Carlow, last September.
Cynthia thanked Kiernan Milling for hosting the AGM. She also thanked Shane Kiernan & the staff of Belles Kitchen for providing excellent food for the AGM, before wishing Sylvester & Marian Kiernan and family well in hosting Longford Ploughing Championships 2020, in the parish of Abbeylara.
The event takes place on Sunday March 22, at Ballinacross.
Officers for the coming year:
- Life President: Eugene McGirr
- Vice-Presidents: Bertie Mills, Eamon Egan & Bernard Jordan
- Chair: Cynthia Geelan
- Vice Chair: Barry White
- Secretary: Tom Bannon
- Asst Secretary: Martin Reilly
- Treasurer : Mel McKenna
- Asst Treasurers Neville Mills & Anne Marie Clancy Gray
- P R O: Luke Casey
- Media: Cynthia Geelan
- NPA Director: Bernard Kenny
- Safety Officer: Declan McCormack
- Exhibition Co-ordinator: John Maye
- Transport Co-ordinator: Thomas Monaghan.
A moments silence was also observed on the night for departed friends of Longford ploughing association.
