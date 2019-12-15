Councillors request letter sent to embattled Minister for Agriculture

Granard councillors have criticised a lack of action from Minister Creed, in terms of beef prices.

Cllr Turlough 'Pott' McGovern (pictured) issued a motion at the recent Granard MD meeting, calling for a letter be sent to Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, to criticise a lack of resolution from the recent beef taskforce meeting.

Cllr Paraic Brady backed the motion, reiterating that the taskforce has not worked.

Cllr Brady said, “The taskforce hasn’t worked. He (Creed) needs to deliver on it as nothing has really come out of it.”

Cllr Brady then issued a call for prices to be brought up in line with the current EU average.

He stated, “I call on (Michael) Creed to intervene and bring up the base price of beef in line with our EU companions.”

Cllr Micheál Carrigy also issued his support of the motion, calling farmers the ‘backbone’ of the economy.

He said, “Farmers have suffered enough over the past 12 months.

“It cannot continue. Farmers are the backbone of the economy.

“We need to support the farm industry and be more proactive.”

