All injunctions must be lifted so Beef Taskforce can begin work, says Longford councillor

All injunctions on farmers must be lifted and the Beef Taskforce must be allowed to meet in order to secure progress for beef farmers, that was the message from the Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Micheál Carrigy.

Cllr Micheál Carrigy said: “It is vital that meetings of the Beef Taskforce are able to go ahead in order to make progress for Longford farmers and to ensure all of the strands of the agreement reached last month are fully implemented.

“I firmly believe the commitments entered into after a protracted process must be honoured in good faith, including the lifting of all injunctions against farmers as agreed by all parties in the negotiations”

Continuing he added, “The dispute which led to the establishment of this taskforce was difficult for farmers, for

those who work in the processing plants and for our local communities. The establishment of the Taskforce and the actions agreed were a victory for farmers and a starting point to ensuring that there is a way forward that will see the needs of beef

farmers met.

“It has always been my belief that progress for farmers will come as a result of all stakeholders getting to the table and negotiating. This is why in the opening days of the protest at C&D Foods here in Edgeworthstown in my role as Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council, I met with protesters and management to try and encourage all involved to engage in talks to try and find a resolution,"

Cllr Carrigy then stated that he hopes all issues will soon be ironed out, so the taskforce can begin work ASAP to find a resolution.

He stated, “The industry needs a sustainable pathway forward and the Taskforce is the best way to achieve this and I hope that the Taskforce is able to get on with its work as soon as possible,” he concluded.

