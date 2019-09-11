Minister Creed announces the establishment of the first DAFM Recognised Beef Producer Organisation

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed today announced the recognition of the first Producer Organisation under national legislation providing for the establishment of recognised producer organisations in the beef sector.

A recognised Producer Organisation may, subject to certain conditions, negotiate on behalf of its members, in respect of part or all of the aggregate production of their members, as well as engage in other activities aimed at increasing efficiency, for example joint procurement of inputs, under Article 170 of Commission Regulation 1308/2013: https://www.agriculture.gov. ie/media/migration/ farmingsectors/beef/ beefproducerorganisations/ RelevantArticlesRegulation2709 17.docx

Glasson Beef Producers, trading as “Irish Beef Producers” today received formal notification of the acceptance of their application for recognition on the register of Beef Producer Organisations.

The Minister said of the announcement: “I am very pleased to announce recognition, for the first time, of a beef producer organisation in Ireland, as I firmly believe that producer organisations are an important part of the tool kit in building resilience in the sector by strengthening the position of the primary producer in the supply chain.”

Funding providing support for the establishment of Beef Producer Organisations is available under the current Rural Development Programme. This funding is available to support the engagement of Department-approved facilitators to assist with the application process for recognition of producer organisations. Funding is available for each group of up to a total of €3,000.

Further information on the establishment of Beef Producer Organisations is available on DAFM’s website: https://www.agriculture.gov. ie/farmingsectors/beef/ beefproducerorganisations/

Information and advice on the establishment of Beef Producer Organisation will also be available at the DAFM stand at next week’s Ploughing Championships.

