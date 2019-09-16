Longford ploughing to return to Granard in 2020

Cynthia Geelan, chair of County Longford Ploughing, has confirmed the association is bringing the 2020 Ploughing Championships back to Granard, for a second year in a row.

Sylvester & Marian Kiernan and family will host the 86th annual event, on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at their farm on the Abbeylara road. Last Spring's ploughing activities put Granard in the spotlight over many weeks, finishing with a pioneering student workshop jointly hosted by Longford Ploughing Assocation & Kiernan Milling and supported by the NPA.

"Good Luck all our competitors at the National Ploughing in Carlow next week. Follow facebook.com/longfordploughing for updates."

- Longford competitors will take part on the following dates -

Tuesday 17th September:

3 FURROW Conventional Senior - Tom Reynolds

Under 28 Conventional Senior - Andrew Stewart

Under 21 Conventional Junior Plough - Jack Mills

Intermediate Conventional Plough - Sean Monaghan

Vintage 2 Furrow Trailer Plough - Charlie Stewart

Under 40 Horse Plough - Brian Casey

Wednesday 18th September:

Senior Conventional Plough - Anthony Reynolds

Farmerette Conventional Plough - Eimear Monaghan

Vintage 2 Furrow Mounted Plough - Billy Stewart

Senior Horse Plough - Fiona Egan

Thursday 19th September:

Senior Conventional Test Match -"top 10 from Wed qualify"

Junior Conventional Plough - Martin Reilly

Single Furrow Mounted - William Stewart

Special Horse Plough - Bernard Casey

Novice 2 Furrow Senior - Sinead Monaghan

Senior Loy - Brian Casey & Matt Connell

Junior Loy - Matt Connell Jnr

The national ploughing championships take place in Fenagh, Co Carlow, September 17 to 19.

