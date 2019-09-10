High Court hears 500 Longford workers face temporary lay off owing to beef protest blockade

The High Court heard today that an unlawful blockade by protesting farmers at C&D Pet Foods in Edgeworthstown could result in more than 500 workers being laid off.

The court also heard that the disruption at C&D has left only two of its eight production lines currently operating and a loss in revenue of €400,000.

C&D is owned by the ABP Food Group, and since the weekend, protesting farmers that are in dispute with meat processors over the price of beef have been at the Edgeworthstown plant entrance.

WATCH | Local farmers protest at C&D Foods in Edgeworthstown

C&D, which mainly uses pork and chicken in its products, claims it has been "tactically targeted by protesters purely on the basis that it is part of the ABP group."

Justice Garrett Simons granted C&D Foods unlimited a temporary injunction preventing protesters from trespassing, unlawfully blockading the plant, and from intimidating individuals going to and from the plant.

Today's action was taken against two named defendants, Cllr Paraic Brady of The Meadows, Drumlish, Co Longford, and Colm Leonard of Aughanoran, Dring, Co Longford.

The named defendants are the only protesters C&D were able to identify, but the court heard others are involved.

The injunction was granted on an ex-parte basis and will return before the High Court this Friday, September 13.

#WATCH A pet food plant based in #Longford has told the High Court that the beef protest blockade could lead to 500 staff being temporarily laid off#VMNews pic.twitter.com/LWJfpnoVNe — Virgin Media News (@VirginMediaNews) September 10, 2019

Seeking the order, Senior Counsel Brian O'Moore outlined that C&D did not wish to halt any peaceful or lawful protest outside the plant but said that since Saturday evening the defendants and others have gone beyond a legitimate peaceful protest.

Mr Moore pointed out that since the blockade commenced trucks trying to make deliveries have been prevented from freely entering or leaving the plant. He also suggested that staff have been subjected to threatening and abusive language from the protesters.