‘For many rural dwellers in the area it’s their main social event’, Bernie Whyte

The longstanding Longford Agricultural Show and Country Fair, one of the oldest agricultural shows in Ireland, dating back to 1902, is all set to connect the communities of Longford in Lisnamuck on Sunday, July 7.

Show secretary Bernie Whyte noted that as well as providing a fun-filled day out, the show holds an important social role.

She told the Leader, “The show is very conscious of its role in the life of many living in rural Ireland, where isolation and sparsely populated areas lead to loneliness for many rural dwellers.

“This show is their day out, their time to meet up with people of similar interests and see something that is of interest to them.

“For many rural dwellers in the area it’s their main social event, one to get dressed up for, one that presents them with an opportunity to go somewhere they feel part of.” she reiterated.

Showtime: Longford Summer Festival and Longford Show take place this week

The motto of the long-standing Longford Agricultural Show is ‘where town and country meet’. This is also the main aim of the show, to connect both urban and rural dwellers.

“We constantly strive to bring the two communities together on the day, to present urban dwellers with an opportunity to experience rural life up close and enjoy our cultural heritage at its very best,” Bernie said.

With this in mind, the show committee have worked tirelessly to ensure they have provided something of interest for people of all shapes, sizes and walks of life. One of the events to watch and one addition Bernie is particularly pleased about, is the jiving competition.

She said, “We are delighted to be hosting a qualifier for the national jiving competition which will be held in Spring 2020. Stuart Moyles will be providing the music, with Ger Butler doing the judging.

“The good news for those dancers is that Ger will be giving some jiving lessons before the actual competition. It’s not to be missed.”

Bernie also encouraged the people of Longford to come and check out their extensive selection of trade stands.

“The indoor trade stand tent will incorporate crafters; home bakers; jewellery; make up; flower arranging; and a wide selection of traders that can only be seen and experienced at this type of day out.” she said.

“Outdoor trade stands are varied and include lots of opportunity to eat, have a sit down and a drink or an ice-cream,”

The cattle categories at this year’s show include: Friesian; Belgian Blue; Charolais; Shorthorn Limousin; Simmental; Hereford; Angus; and commercial cattle, while there are also calf classes too. The sheep categories include: Suffolk, Texel, Charollais and commercial, while there will also be loads of other animals on the grounds on show day.

Bernie remarked, “The rare breeds display is always one of the busiest areas, with children getting up close to the animals and lots of photos taken.

“With a wide selection of classes in horses, ponies, show jumping and a huge indoor craft section for young and old, there is something for everyone to participate in,”

Concluding, Bernie encouraged people to support the longstanding show and help keep this important part of Longford’s heritage alive.



Bernie is handling enquiries on: 087-6334313 The website for further information is www.longfordshow.ie and there is also a lot more information on the Facebook page Longford Agricultural Show and Country Fair.

GALLERY| Hundreds gather in Abbeyshrule to improve their farm safety knowledge