Showtime: Longford Summer Festival and Longford Show take place this week

This week marks the start of a very exciting month in the county as the Summer Festival kicks off in the streets of Longford, bringing with it nine spectacular nights of live music.

The festival will be opened by Michael English and Brendan Kelly tomorrow (Thursday) night from 7pm and will continue until July 14, with live music every night except Monday and Tuesday of next week.

There's something for everyone this weekend as the 117th County Longford Show & Country Fair kicks off in Lisnamuck on Sunday, July 10, with a brilliant programme of events planned to keep the whole family entertained.

Later in the month, there's plenty more going on. As the Longford Summer Festival comes to an end, the craic will only be starting down in south Longford as Ballymahon Music Festival will bring the community together for a raft race, family fun day and music in the streets.