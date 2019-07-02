GALLERY| Hundreds gather in Abbeyshrule to improve their farm safety knowledge

Longford farmers gathered in huge numbers at the farm of Gavin White, Longford IFA chair, for an IFA-run farm safety meeting.

Both farmers young and old soaked up all of the information on offer, with subjects such as machinery safety, livestock safety, quad safety and what to do in an emergency situation, all covered.

Pictures: Shelley Corcoran

