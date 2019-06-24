GALLERY| The Longford agricultural show and country fair is fast approaching

One of the country's oldest agricultural shows returns to Lisnamuck, Co Longford on July 7 for yet another installment.

The Longford Agricultural Show and Country Fair was first founded in 1902 and has long been a day out for Ireland's rural dwellers.

The rare breeds display, with Pigs, Alpacas, Highland Cattle, Donkeys, is expected to be one of the busiest areas at the show, while there will also be a wide and varied selection of classes in horses, ponies, show jumping, cattle, sheep, goats, and a huge indoor craft section for young and old.

The much-loved dog show also makes its return, featuring 20 classes and including two All-Ireland Qualifiers. This year special features for spectators will include basket weaving with Eddie McGrath, crafting with Crafts of Ireland, cookery demonstrations with Fiona Egan of Cloghan Farm and Cookery school, dog training with Jo Bell, free martial art classes and much more.

In a first, the show will also play host to a qualifier for the National Jiving Competition, which will be held in Spring 2020. Stuart Moyles will provide the music, with Ger Butler as a judge.

“The good news for those dancers is that Ger will be giving some jiving lessons before the actual competition,” organisers said.

The Gig Rig will have music all day with many local talented artists involved, such as KTG, Seamus Farrell and more. Children’s entertainment includes pottery making, colouring competitions, treasure hunts, fun with mascots, and an array of other fun & games.

The show also boasts an array of trade stands, with crafters, home bakers, jewellery, make up, flowers arranging, and more.

So why not take a trip down to Lisnamuck, Co Longford, Sunday July 7, it promises to be a 'fair' day for all. Visit longfordshow.ie for more information and the show schedule.

