Three Longford farms due to go under the hammer at public auctions

Murtagh Bros Auctioneers have revealed dates of three upcoming auctions featuring farmlands from within the locality.

The first auction will take place on Friday, June 21, at the Longford Arms Hotel at 3pm sharp. The property in question is 27-acres of fertile pastures at Asnagh, Edgeworthstown, with good road frontage on the Athlone to Cavan road. The lands are laid out in neat, tidy divisions and are situated on the N55. The sale also includes a 2-bay hay shed.

The second public auction will take place on Friday, July 5, at Cooneys Hotel, Ballymahon, kicking off at 3pm. The land, which is an 83-acre non-residential farm at Collierstown, Ballymahon, Co. Westmeath, will be sold in one of more lots. Lot one comprises of 57.75-acres, lot two - 25.2-acres and Lot three is the entire property together as one.

The lands in question are of an excellent quality, possess extensive road frontage and are laid out in neat divisions. They were also completely reseeded recently. Viewing is highly recommended and these lands are suited to any farming enterprise.

The final public auction of Longford interest, is for an 83-acre non-residential farm at Lissanore, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. The property will go under the hammer on Friday, July 12, at the Longford Arms Hotel from 3pm and comes with excellent road frontage to R395.

Lands are of good quality and are laid out in one undivided parcel. boast a natural water supply.



For further information on all of the above auctions visit www.murtaghbros.ie or contact a member of the Murtagh Bros auctioneering team at 044-9342512.

