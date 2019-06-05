New members urged to attend Longford Macra meeting this week

A Longford Macra meeting, which will be run in conjunction with Cairn Hill Macra, Granard and Longford macra clubs, will take place on Thursday, June 6, at the Stag’s Head in Ballinalee.

The night will kick off at 9pm and new members are encouraged to tag along. The event is aimed at those aged from 17-35 and those with an interest in agriculture, sport, travel, performing arts, public speaking, community development and social activities.

People can avail of many discounts by becoming a member of their local Macra club, such as a 15% discount on FBD car insurance, offers with 3 mobile and many other retail discounts.

For more information contact 086-7808987 or follow them on social media, @macranafeirme.

