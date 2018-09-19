Met Éireann weather forecast for Thursday

According to Met Éireann, Thursday will start out dry but there is also rain in the forecast.

The national forecaster says that Thursday, will start out dry and bright, but thick cloud with widespread and persistent rain, heavy at times, will move in through the day. Cool with maximum temperatures of 11 or 12 degrees with a light breeze.

The current forecast for Friday is for it to be a cool, bright and breezy day with sunny spells and scattered showers. Moderate to fresh and gusty west to northwest winds will ease towards evening and the showers will become increasingly isolated. Highs of 12 to 15 degrees.

