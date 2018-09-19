National Ploughing Championships will open on Friday
The National Ploughing Championships will open for an extra day on Friday the NPA has confirmed.
It was cancelled today due to concerns over health and safety after Storm Ali tore through the site.
The event arena will be open for an extra day on Friday. Wristbands from today(Wednesday) will be valid both Thursday and Friday. See you on site #Ploughing18 pic.twitter.com/feOwiT6MR5— National Ploughing (@NPAIE) September 19, 2018
