Watch | Ryanair flight tries to land in Dublin Airport during Storm Ali

Storm Ali is wreaking havoc across the country today with the Ploughing Championships cancelling today's proceedings, electricity outages, water disturbances - even the postmen can't deliver their mail in some parts of the country!

But this is something else! A Ryanair flight earlier today trying to land in Dublin airport struggled to touch down due to high winds during the storm.

The video, credited to Eric Duffy, was posted on TheJournal.ie's Facebook page earlier today.

Scary stuff!