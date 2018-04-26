Roscommon all set for Lamb Festival

IFA President Joe Healy will perform the official opening of the 11th annual Roscommon Lamb Festival on Wednesday, May 2 next at Roscommon Mart.

A wide range of farming-related events take place over the course of the festival, which runs through the May Bank Holiday weekend from Wednesday, May 2 -7.

The official opening will take place on the Wednesday morning at 11am during a special show and sale of sheep at Roscommon Livestock Mart.

The Oliver Burke Memorial Trophy will also be presented to the owner of the best ewe and twin lambs at the sale.

The ceremony will be followed at 11;30 am by ‘The Nightmare of a Roscommon Sheep Stealer’, a farce performed by

Roscommon Drama Group in the main sales ring.

Kay Mole's Organic Farm

Kay Mole recently converted her organic farm to hardwood forest and will welcome those interested in learning more about this sustainable enterprise during a tour of her farm near Strokestown at 3.30 pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, a sheep farm walk will take place on the farm of John and Mary Curley, Carntleva, Four Roads, Co Roscommon at 2pm on Thursday, May 3.

Artisan food will also feature during the festival and producers from around the county will display their produce.

There will also be opportunities to sample and purchase goods on Saturday morning at the local Farmers’ Market, which gets underway at 10 am.

The Lamb Festival marquee will also host handcraft demonstrations and workshops including Debbie Zawinski, ‘The Feral Spinner’ from Wales, and Cathy Fulton, a master lace knitter from the US, along with spinners, weavers and knitters from Roscommon and across Ireland. Other handcraft demonstrations will include tinsmith, woodwork, basket-making, blacksmith and more.

Watch the unique bond between farmer and sheepdog in a display of skill and mastery at the International Sheepdog Trials on Sunday morning, May 6 at 9am where competitors from across Europe will be in attendance.

Celebrating 11 years

“Roscommon Lamb Festival is in its 11th year and provides a showcase for the county’s finest produce, in crafts, farming, food and heritage,” a spokesperson added, before pointing out that the event would have something for everyone to enjoy.

“With knitting and spinning demonstrations, workshops, a family fun day in Loughnaneane Park on the Sunday and an inter-GAA club shearing competition with valuable prizes, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

“Apart from the festival marquee in the market square in Roscommon town, events during the festival also take place in Boyle, Castlerea, Strokestown, Four Roads, Kilteevan and Knockcroghery.

See www.roscommonlambfestival.com for more!

