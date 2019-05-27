Elections 2019: Voter turnout in Ballymahon municipal district hits 60.08% but is down by 3.57% on 2014

Voter turnout in the Ballymahon municipal district of 60.08% was down by 3.57% on the 2014 local elections.

However, there were 36 more votes cast in Ballymahon MD last Friday than there were five years ago.

6,732 voters or 60.08% of the 11,204 people on the electoral register came out and used their vote in Ballymahon MD three days ago.

In 2014, the turnout was 63.65%, or 6,696 people of the 10,519 electorate cast their vote.

The figure for the total electorate in Ballymahon increased by 685 on 2014.

Ballymahon Municipal District 2019

6 seats

12 candidates

Electorate 11,204

Ballot Papers 6,732

Valid Poll

Invalid Ballot Papers

Quota

Ballymahon Municipal District 2014

6 Seats

10 Candidates

Electorate 10,519

Ballot Papers 6,696

Valid Poll 6,608

Invalid Ballot Papers 88

Quota 945

