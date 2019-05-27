Elections 2019: Voter turnout in Ballymahon municipal district hits 60.08% but is down by 3.57% on 2014
Voter turnout in the Ballymahon municipal district of 60.08% was down by 3.57% on the 2014 local elections.
However, there were 36 more votes cast in Ballymahon MD last Friday than there were five years ago.
6,732 voters or 60.08% of the 11,204 people on the electoral register came out and used their vote in Ballymahon MD three days ago.
In 2014, the turnout was 63.65%, or 6,696 people of the 10,519 electorate cast their vote.
The figure for the total electorate in Ballymahon increased by 685 on 2014.
Ballymahon Municipal District 2019
6 seats
12 candidates
Electorate 11,204
Ballot Papers 6,732
Valid Poll
Invalid Ballot Papers
Quota
Ballymahon Municipal District 2014
6 Seats
10 Candidates
Electorate 10,519
Ballot Papers 6,696
Valid Poll 6,608
Invalid Ballot Papers 88
Quota 945
