Elections 2019: 1,027 more votes cast in Longford municipal district than in 2014 but turnout falls by 5%

Despite the fact that 1,027 more votes were cast in the Longford Municipal District than there were in the 2014 local elections, voter turnout in Longford MD was down considerably on the 60.19% turnout five years ago.

Just 6,813 voters or 55.14% of the 12,356 people on the electoral register came out on Friday and used their vote.



In 2014, the turnout was 60.19%, or 5,786 people of the 9,612 electorate cast their vote.

The figure for the total electorate increased by 2,753 on five years ago.



How a quota is determined

When the papers have been counted and sorted, the quota is calculated by dividing the Total Valid Poll by one more than the number of seats to be filled, ignoring any remainder and then adding 1 vote

Longford Municipal District 2019



7 seats

16 candidates

Electorate 12,356

Ballot Papers 6,813

Valid Poll

Invalid Ballot Papers

Quota

Longford Municipal District 2014

6 Seats

12 Candidates

Electorate 9,612

Ballot Papers 5,786

Valid Poll 5,708

Invalid Ballot Papers 76

Quota 816

