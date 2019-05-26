Count Two outcome in Longford municipal district results in elimination of two Independent candidates
The result of the second count in the Longford municipal district area, which involved the distribution of Joe Flaherty's 215 votes surplus, has been declared by Returning Officer Nora O'Farrell at the count centre in Edgeworthstown.
Two of Cllr Flaherty's Fianna Fáil running mates, Seamus Butler and Martin Monaghan, made big gains from his transfers, picking up 44 and 33 votes, respectively.
There are still six seats to be filled in Longford MD and there are now six candidates who are on 609 votes or more and they are Peggy Nolan 763 (Fine Gael), Gerry Hagan 748 (Fine Gael), John Browne 706 (Fine Gael), Seamus Butler 700 (Fianna Fáil), Gerry Warnock 689 (Independent) and Martin Monaghan 609 (Fianna Fáil) in that order.
Outgoing and long serving councillor Mae Sexton is on 484 and facing a serious fight to keep her seat.
SECOND COUNT:
Distribution of Joe Flaherty's 215 votes surplus
Adejinmi Uremu (FF) +17 265
Breaden George (Ind) +1 15
Browne John (FG) +14 706
Butler Seamus (FF) +44 700
Cooney Gerard (FG) +4 137
Gallagher Seamus (Ind) +5 161
Hagan Gerry (FG) +18 748
Keown Tena (SF) +13 369
Monaghan Martin (FF) +33 609
Nolan Peggy (FG) +22 763
O'Reilly Julia (Ind) +1 29
Reilly Tony (Ind) +2 91
Sexton Mae (Ind) +10 484
Smyth Barbara (PBP) +1 97
Warnock Gerry (Ind) +30 689
Independents George Breaden and Julia O'Reilly eliminated and their votes will be distributed in Count Three.
