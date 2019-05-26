Count Two outcome in Longford municipal district results in elimination of two Independent candidates

The result of the second count in the Longford municipal district area, which involved the distribution of Joe Flaherty's 215 votes surplus, has been declared by Returning Officer Nora O'Farrell at the count centre in Edgeworthstown.

Two of Cllr Flaherty's Fianna Fáil running mates, Seamus Butler and Martin Monaghan, made big gains from his transfers, picking up 44 and 33 votes, respectively.



There are still six seats to be filled in Longford MD and there are now six candidates who are on 609 votes or more and they are Peggy Nolan 763 (Fine Gael), Gerry Hagan 748 (Fine Gael), John Browne 706 (Fine Gael), Seamus Butler 700 (Fianna Fáil), Gerry Warnock 689 (Independent) and Martin Monaghan 609 (Fianna Fáil) in that order.



Outgoing and long serving councillor Mae Sexton is on 484 and facing a serious fight to keep her seat.

SECOND COUNT:

Distribution of Joe Flaherty's 215 votes surplus

Adejinmi Uremu (FF) +17 265

Breaden George (Ind) +1 15

Browne John (FG) +14 706

Butler Seamus (FF) +44 700

Cooney Gerard (FG) +4 137

Gallagher Seamus (Ind) +5 161

Hagan Gerry (FG) +18 748

Keown Tena (SF) +13 369

Monaghan Martin (FF) +33 609

Nolan Peggy (FG) +22 763

O'Reilly Julia (Ind) +1 29

Reilly Tony (Ind) +2 91

Sexton Mae (Ind) +10 484

Smyth Barbara (PBP) +1 97

Warnock Gerry (Ind) +30 689

Independents George Breaden and Julia O'Reilly eliminated and their votes will be distributed in Count Three.

