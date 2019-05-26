BREAKING: Deal done as Fine Gael shake hands with Independents to secure control of Longford County Council

Fine Gael have shaken hands on a deal with two Independent councillors to secure control of Longford County Council, the Leader can exclusively reveal.

The Leader understands group leader Micheal Carrigy and general secretary of Fine Gael Tom Curran secured agreement with Independent councillors Mark Casey and Gerry Warnock in the days leading up to polling day.

The deal has, however, come at a price with Fine Gael local election candidate Frank Kilbride announcing his resignation from the party this afternoon and declaring his intention to run as an Independent at the next general election.

Mr Kilbride said his decision was made for him after learning in recent days the pact was signed off on two weeks before a vote was cast and without any notification of talks having been held.

It comes as Fine Gael look set to win nine of the council's 18 seats and wrestle control back from Fianna Fail, who had previously held sway at local authority level over the past five years.

