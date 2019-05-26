Flaherty slams Fine Gael's 'obsession with power' after topping Longford poll
Joe Flaherty celebrates with his family and close supporters after his election victory was confirmed in Edgeworthstown this evening. PICTURE: Michelle Ghee
Fianna Fáíl general election candidate Joe Flaherty has launched a swingeing attack on Fine Gael's 'obsession with power' after topping the Longford local election area poll this evening.
Cllr Flaherty was elected on the first count, claiming 1,053 first preferences and some 215 votes above the required quota.
Afterwards, he gave this reaction to the Longford Leader.
