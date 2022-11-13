Deaths in Longford - Sunday, November 13, 2022

Mary Lizzie Lee (née McNamee), Kiltycreevagh, Ballinamuck, Longford / Cloone, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey surrounded by her loving family, aged 94 years, on Sunday, November 13 of Mary Elizabeth (Mary Lizzie) Lee (née McNamee), Kiltycreevagh, Ballinamuck, Co Longford and formerly of Aughakiltubrid, Cloone, Co Leitrim. May Mary Lizzie Rest in Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later.



Maureen Butler (née Reilly), Brentford, Middlesex and formerly of Templemichael Terrace, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at her residence, on Tuesday, November 8 of Maureen Butler (née Reilly), Brentford, Middlesex and formerly of Templemichael Terrace, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by her beloved husband Paddy and daughter Mary. Her brothers; Michael, John, Bernard, Anthony and sister Rose.

Maureen will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her family, son John, daughter-in-law Sally, her granddaughter Siobhan and her partner George, grandson Donal, her much loved great granddaughters Sophie and Rubi , brother Jimmy , sisters Lilly (Millward) and Mary (O'Connor), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many dear friends. May she rest in peace.

Her funeral service will be held on December 6 at St Bridget’s in Isleworth TW7 6DL with cremation afterwards at Mortlake Crematorium, London TW9 4EN.

Ivor Lloyd, Winetown, Rathowen, Westmeath / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, on Saturday, November 12 of Ivor Lloyd, Winetown, Rathowen, Westmeath / Longford. Predeceased by his father Thomas and by his brother Gordon. Ivor will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his beloved wife Ethel, sons Mervyn and Derick, mother Connie, sister Olive, brothers Frank and Robert, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

Resting at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Sunday, November 13 from 4pm concluding with prayers at 6pm. Funeral Service on Monday, November 14 in St Thomas’s Church, Rathowen, at 1pm, interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. House private please.

Victor Kiernan, The Forge, Kiernan's Cross, Killoe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his family, in Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Friday, November 11 of Victor Kiernan, The Forge, Kiernan's Cross, Killoe, Longford. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Evelyn and son Michéal. Victor will be forever remembered with love by his family, sons Gerard, Justin and Chris, daughters Denice, Elaine, Yvonne, Lórell, Alicia and Vanessa, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, his adored grandchildren, brothers John and Tom (Brady), sisters Mary, Bridie, Nan (USA), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many dear friends.

Looking back with memories, Upon the path you trod, We bless the time we had with you, And leave the rest to God. Rest in Peace Victor.

Reposing in the family home on Sunday, November 13 from 1pm until 3pm, for family and close friends only, please. Removal on Sunday evening to St Mary’s Church, Ennybegs, Killoe, (N39AH01), for prayers at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, November 14 at 12 noon, followed by burial in St Oliver’s Cemetery, Cullyfad. Funeral Mass can be viewed live: click here.

Elizabeth M. McVeigh, formerly of Knockmartin, Longford / Mayo



The death occurred of Elizabeth M. McVeigh, Milton, Massachusetts and formerly of New York and Knockmartin, Longford.

Predeceased by her parents Michael and Elizabeth (nee Collum), by her brother Vincent. Beloved wife of Barry T. Hunt (formerly of Lecarrow, Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo), mother of Oran and stepmother of Shane. Elizabeth will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her brothers Anthony, Peter, Sean, Padraic, Jim, Noel, Frank and Mel (New York), aunts Kathleen (Loughduff) and Agnes (Baltimore USA), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and many friends.

Elizabeth was an avid lover and participant of the Gaelic Athletic Association football communities in both Boston and New York and will be sadly missed by both communities. May she rest in peace. Elizabeth’s Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, November 14 in St Elizabeth’s Church, 350 Reedsdale Road, Milton, Massachusetts at 11am. The Mass will be streamed live please click here Funeral arrangements in Ireland will be announced on Tuesday, November 15. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to all the Boston area doctors and nurses who cared for Elizabeth with such kindness and also her friends Rita, Breda, Denise, Sheila and many more whose kindness is forever appreciated.

Rev Michael Doyle, Camden, NJ and late of Rossduff, Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred on Friday November 4, 2022, one day after his 88th birthday, of Rev Michael Doyle, Camden, New Jersey and formerly of Rossduff, Aughnacliffe, County Longford. He is survived by his sister Phyllis O’Reilly and her husband Johnny, his sister-in-law Margaret Doyle, and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, John Doyle and Rosetta Creegan Doyle, his brothers Pat Doyle and Fr. J.J. Doyle, sister Anna Mae Doyle (Sr Concepta) and his niece Sinead O’Reilly. May he rest in peace.

A Funeral Mass led by Camden Bishop Dennis Sullivan will be held on Friday, November 11 at 11:30am (4:30pm Irish time) at the Sacred Heart Church, the parish he led for 46 years. A Parish Mass will be held on Saturday, November 12 at 10:30am (3:30pm Irish time). The Masses will be live streamed at www.sacredheartofcamden.com/live-stream. Burial will follow the parish Mass at Harleigh Cemetery in Camden. A Mass of Remembrance will be held on December 8 at 7:30pm in St Colmcille Church, Aughnacliffe. Fr Doyle was an advocate for Peace and Justice all his life.

Brigid Whitlow (née Marlowe), 32 Chorley Road, West Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, UK and late of Garrycam, Ardagh, Longford

The death occurred, in her 93rd year, on Monday, November 7, 2022 of Brigid Whitlow (nee Marlowe), 32 Chorley Road, West Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, UK and late of Garrycam, Ardagh, Co Longford. Predeceased by her husband Leo, her sisters Dolly, Kitty and Lizzy and by her brother Joe. Sadly missed by her sons Gerard and John and her daughter-in-law Sally, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral taking place at a later date in West Wycombe.

Kathleen Tully (née Reilly), Shannow, Ballinagh, Co Cavan



The death occurred, at Cavan General Hospital after a short illness, on Thursday, November 10, 2022 of Kathleen Tully (née Reilly), Shannow, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

Predeceased by her brothers Alfie, Brian, and her Grandson Lorcan, loving mother of Caitlin (Michael), Sean (Karen), Brid (John), Maeve (Gerard), Sinead (Garry) and their father John. Adored grandchildren, brothers Peter, Bob, George, John Joe and Willie, sisters Mary, Jean and Nellie, brothers-in-law, sisters -in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Finnegan's Funeral Home and Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan, Eircode H12RF78 on Saturday evening, November 12 from 4pm until 7pm. Removal from her home on Sunday, November 13 to arrive at St Felim's Church, Ballinagh for Funeral Mass at 2pm and afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. May she rest in Peace. House private please at all times, family flowers only, donations welcome to C.O.P.D Respiratory Unit, Cavan.

Mary Lynch (née Brady), Carrigan, Ballinagh, Cavan, H12 XP29



The death occurred, unexpectedly, at home, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 of Mary Lynch (née Brady), Carrigan, Ballinagh, Cavan, H12 XP29. Predeceased by her son Paul and mother Anna Mae. Beloved wife of Johnny and treasured mother of John, Jason and Aisling. Mary will be sadly missed and always remembered by her loving family, her adored grandchildren Cara and Lucy, her father Michael, sisters Geraldine and Martina, brother Padraig, daughter-in-law Claire, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, and a wide circle of friends and neighbours. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home (H12XP29) on Saturday, November 12 from 2pm to 8pm and again on Sunday, November 13 from 2pm to 8pm. House private at all other times Please.

Funeral Mass on Monday, November 14 in St Mary’s Church, Bruskey at 12 noon followed by Christian burial in Mullaghboy Cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed by clicking on this link https://vimeo.com/770188376

Fr James Kane, Multyfarnham, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, at Orange Health Service Hospital, in his 63rd year as a priest, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 of Fr James Kane, late of Mornington, Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath and Bathurst Diocese, NSW, Australia. Predeceased by his parents Pat and Margaret (née O’Neill), brother Christy and his sister Philomena Aylward. Sadly, missed by his loving family, nieces and nephews, Margaret, Paddy, Helen, Mary, Katie, Christine, Patricia, Christopher, Phil and Edel, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grand nephews, great-grand niece, relatives, Bishop Michael McKenna, his fellow priests, many friends and especially the many people in Orange and Molong parishes. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Concelebrated Requiem Mass will be led by Bishop Michael Mc Kenna and will take place on Thursday, November 17 at 11.30am at St Joseph Church, Orange, NSW followed by burial in Orange Cemetery. Fr James Kane’s Funeral Service in Australia can be viewed here in Ireland at 00.30am on November 17, link to follow.

Emily MacGoey (née Reynolds), Clonmoney, Bunratty, Clare / Rooskey, Roscommon / Limerick

The death occurred, very peacefully, in Milford Care Centre, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 of Emily MacGoey (née Reynolds), Clonmoney, Bunratty, Co Clare and originally from Rooskey, Roscommon. Sadly missed by her loving husband Pat, children Brian, Helen, John, Robert & Patrick, her 12 grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sister Eithne, brothers Seamus & Finian, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her brother Andrew. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in The Jubilee Chapel, Mary Immaculate Church, Shannon on Monday, November 14 from 5:30pm-7pm, followed by prayers in the main Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, November 15 at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Bunratty Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to Milford Care Centre. Click here to donate online.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home

Michael Gilhooly, Bromyard, Hereford, England and formerly Kilaneen, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at St Michael’s Hospice, Bromyard, on Sunday, October 30, 2022, of Michael Gilhooly, Bromyard, Hereford, England and formerly Kilaneen, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by his father Michael James. Beloved husband of Hannah and loving stepfather to Abileen. Michael will be sadly missed by his heartbroken mother Josephine, his sisters Geraldine & Margaret, his brothers-in-law James (Courtney) & Michael (Pidala), his niece Stephanie & nephew Michael Brendan, his aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family & his wide circle of friends & neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Pat Stretton, Gubbs, Drumreilly, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly, on Thursday, November 10, 2022 of Pat Stretton, Gubbs, Drumreilly, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim. Pat will be sadly missed by his brothers Seán & Thomas and his sister Madge, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim (N41 TD62) on Sunday, November 13 from 4pm until 6pm. Removal on Monday morning, November 14 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Drumreilly for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

