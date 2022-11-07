Deaths in Longford - Monday, November 7, 2022

Teresa (Tessy) Kiely (née Mooney), Leitrim, Dring, Longford, N39 H9C2

The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence, on Sunday, November 6, 2022 of Teresa (Tessy) Kiely (nee Mooney), Leitrim, Dring, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her husband Paul, brother Tommy, sisters Peggy, Moya and Kate. Deeply regretted by her sisters Betty, Castlepollard, Co. Westmeath; Winnie, USA, brother in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May Teresa Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence in Leitrim, Dring, N39 H9C2, on Monday, November 7 from 4pm until 8pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning, November 8 in St Columba's Church, Mullinalaghta, N39 EY17, at 11am with cremation taking place in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, H12 RF78, at 12:45pm. Funeral Mass can be streamed live on 'Parish of Gowna and Mullinalaghta' Facebook page or by downloading the 'Belltron Streaming' app and search for St Columba's.

Mary Keegan (née Walsh), Hazelwood, Shankill, Dublin / Ballinamuck, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the exceptional care of Wicklow Hospice, on Saturday, November 5, 2022 of Mary Keegan (née Walsh), late of Hazelwood, Shankill, Co Dublin and formerly of Kiltycreevagh, Ballinamuck, Co Longford. Beloved wife of Tom, dearly loved Mum of Marie, Brian and Sharon, much loved Nana of Seamus, Ruby, Toby and Oisín, lovingly remembered by her sons-in-law Kevin and Eddie, daughter-in-law Elaine, sister Kathleen, brother Seamus, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Predeceased by her brothers Tom and Michael.

Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray on Tuesday, November 8 from 5pm-7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 9 at 11am in St Anne’s Church, Shankill followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery. Flowers are welcome, however donations, in memory of Mary, may also be made to the Wicklow Hospice. May she rest in peace.

Margaret (Rita) McKeon (née Murray), Lissameen, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in her home surrounded by her family, on Friday, November 4, 2022 of Margaret (Rita) McKeon (née Murray), Lissameen, Ballinalee, Longford. Predeceased by her beloved husband Sean and son James. Margaret (Rita) will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her family, son Fergal, daughter-in-law Margaret, her much loved grandchildren Ciara and Seán, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Deep are the memories, Precious they stay, No passing of time, Can take them away. Rest in Peace Rita.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, (N39 KN66), on Sunday, November 6 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral cortege will arrive to the Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, on Monday, November 7, followed with burial Aughafin Cemetery. Family home private, please.

Frantisek Rajus, No 3 Great Water St, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in St James's Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, November 3, 2022 of Frantisek Rajus, No 3 Great Water St, Longford Town, Longford and formerly from Slovakia. Frantisek will be dearly missed by his family, wife Olga - Makulova, his children, relatives and friends here in Longford and Slovakia. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church St, Longford, (N39 KN66), on Monday, November 7 from 4.30pm followed with removal to St. Mel's Cathrdral, Longford for prayers at 6.30pm. Funeral mass at 11am on Tuesday, November 8 followed with burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed live: click here

Marie Mc Donnell (née Duffy), 'Mountain View', Faughts Lane, Calry, Sligo / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the exceptional care of Mowlam Healthcare, Sligo surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, November 4, 2022 of Marie McDonnell (née Duffy), 'Mountain View', Faughts Lane, Calry, Sligo and formerly of Augherea, Longford. Predeceased by her parents Frank and Kathleen Duffy, sister Betty (New York), brother Michael (Longford), brother-in-law Desmond and sister-in-law Eileen Donohue. Dearly loved wife of Frank and mother of Patricia, Ann, Teresa and Sheila. She will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband, daughters, sons-in-law Andrew Stinchon, Jeremy Pyne and Paul McNeill, cherished grandchildren Conor, Erin, Cian, Eoin and Ellen, brothers Patrick and Francis, sisters Kathleen Donoghue and Ann Mc Guinness, brothers-in-law Al, Jim, Seán and Paddy, sisters-in-law Martina, Kathleen, Mary, Breege, Teresa and Lilly, godchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo (F91EH98) on Sunday, November 6 from 3pm until 4:30pm. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Monday November 7 in Saint Joseph’s Church, Ballytivnan, Sligo at 11am. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed via https://www.churchtv.ie/stjosephschurch/

Burial will follow in Saint Patrick’s Cemetery, Scarden, Strandhill Road, Sligo. Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, if desired, to Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland or Family Carer’s Ireland via www.feehilys.ie/pay Family homes private please. Those who wish to leave a condolence message may do so in private at www.feehilys.ie or by traditional manner.

All enquiries to Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo on 0719159999 / 0872411114.

Michael Gilhooly, Bromyard, Hereford, England and formerly Kilaneen, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at St Michael’s Hospice, Bromyard, on Sunday, October 30, 2022, of Michael Gilhooly, Bromyard, Hereford, England and formerly Kilaneen, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by his father Michael James. Beloved husband of Hannah and loving stepfather to Abileen. Michael will be sadly missed by his heartbroken mother Josephine, his sisters Geraldine & Margaret, his brothers-in-law James (Courtney) & Michael (Pidala), his niece Stephanie & nephew Michael Brendan, his aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family & his wide circle of friends & neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Gladys Jane Abbott, Aughavas, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the Matron and Staff of St John's Nursing Home, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, on Saturday, November 5, 2022 of Gladys Jane Abbott, Aughavas, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim and late of Ballinalee, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her Brothers William and John. Deeply missed by her loving son Patrick, daughter-in-law Siobhan, grandsons Stephen and Scott, sister-in-law Ruby, nieces Holly and Anna and all her friends and extended family. Peace Perfect Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Seamus Owens, Carrick Rd, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim / Kilmore, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital, on Thursday, November 3, 2022 of Seamus Owens, Carrick Road, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim and formerly of Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, and the UK.

Predeceased by his parents Jimmy and Lily, his infant twin Dennis and his sister Marie. Sadly missed by his beloved wife, Stella, daughters Stephanie and Deirdre, son Damian, grandson Joe, son-in-law Jeremy, sisters Margaret, Kathleen and Loretto and brothers Tom and Peter, extended family and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Shivnans Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon, on Sunday, November 6 from 3pm to 5pm followed by removal to St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, arriving for 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, November 7 at 11am. Cremation afterwards at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook.

