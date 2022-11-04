Deaths in Longford - Friday, November 4, 2022

Mary Hagan (née Rodgers), Aughaboy, Killoe, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Portiuncula Nursing Home, Multyfarnham, on Thursday, November 3, 2022 of Mary Hagan (nee Rodgers), Aughaboy, Killoe, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Tom, brothers Tom, Bernard and Packie and by her sister Bridie. Mary will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, daughter Amanda Harte, son Tom, daughter-in-law Aoibhinne, son-in-law Dermot, grandchildren Cormac, Sean, Caoimhe and Niamh, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at the residence of her son Tom and daughter-in-law Aoibhinne, Aughaboy (N39 WD88) on Saturday, November 5 from 2pm until 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Sunday, November 6 at 1pm in St Mary’s Church, Ennybegs, interment afterwards in Tubberpatrick Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please click here

House private on Sunday morning, November 6 please.

Annie Hurson (née Gill), Gaigue, Ballinamuck, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Roosky, County Roscommon, in her 91st year, on Thursday, November 3, 2022 of Annie Hurson (nee Gill), Ballinamuck, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her loving husband Johnny. Sadly missed by her Hurson nephews and nieces, Michael, John, Paddy, Maureen Molloy and Alice Doonan, Gill cousins, Fr Tony, Clara, Mairsile, Seamus, Eoin, Kevin and Robin, O’Reilly cousins John, Deirdre, Eilis, Emer, Donal and Conor, other cousins, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours, friends and the residents and staff of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Roosky. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athlone Road, Longford, N39 K381, this Friday evening, November 4 from 5pm until 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning, November 5 to Saint Patrick’s Church, Ballinamuck, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12pm, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Roosky, c/o Dillon & Shepherd Funeral Directors or any family member.

Toni Cassin (née Vaughan, formerly Sheridan), 44 St Francis, Mill Oak, Drumlish, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the Beacon Hospital, Dublin, on November 1st, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 of Toni Cassin (née Vaughan, formerly Sheridan), 44 St Francis, Mill Oak, Drumlish, Longford and formerly of 26 Dublin Street, Longford and 16 Truma Road, Granard. Predeceased by her husband Tommy Sheridan, parents Frank and Florence, infant brother Joseph and sister Mary.

Toni will be forever remembered with love by her heartbroken family, husband John, son Niall, daughters Sonya and Antoinette, sons-in-law Manuel and Seamus, daughter-in-law Elaine, her adored grandchildren Zara and her husband James, Cian, Larissa, Kayla-May, Aaron, Finn, Keeva, Davin, Aoibheann, Joe, Luke, Grace and great-grandchild Kyara, brother Frankie, sisters Ann, Florrie and Helen, brother-in-law Arthur, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended Cassin, Sheridan and Vaughan families, her many dear friends and neighbours.

In life we loved her dearly, In death we love her still, In our hearts she will hold a place, That no one could ever fill. Rest in Peace Toni.

Toni will repose in her home, on Friday, November 4 from 3pm until 8pm. Funeral cortege will arrive to St Mel's Cathedral, Longford, on Saturday, November 5 for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed with burial in Drumlish New Cemetery. Family time on Saturday morning please. Funeral mass can be viewed live: click here

Family flowers only please, Donations can be made in Toni's memory, to Irish Heart Foundation, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.

Carole Reilly (née Humphrey), Ballinphuill, Tibohine, Castlerea, Roscommon / Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon / Moydow, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully after a long illness with her husband by her side at Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 of Carole Reilly (nee Humphrey), Ballinphuill, Tibohine, Castlerea, Co Roscommon and late of Moydow, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her parents Jimmy and Vera. She will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, brothers-in-law Hugh and Frank, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and her many friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Carole will lie in repose in The Kilgarriff Funeral Home Ballaghaderreen, Friday evening, November 4 from 6:30pm to conclude with evening prayer at 8pm. Removal from her home on Saturday morning, November 5 at 11:30am to arrive at The Cathedral of the Annunciation & St Nathy Ballaghaderreen, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Tibohine (New) Cemetery.

Andrew Egan, Clonbrusk, Athlone, Westmeath / Longford



The death occurred on Friday, October 28, 2022 of Andrew Egan, Co Longford and formerly of Clonbrusk, Athlone, Co Westmeath.

Predeceased by his loving mother Eileen, and uncle Sonny. Deeply missed by his loving son Brian, daughter Teresa, daughter-in-law Lorraine, son-in-law Rohan, father Fred, brothers John and Enda, sister Geraldine, sister-in-law Christine, brother-in-law Tommy, nieces, nephews, his best buddy Roisin, relatives and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, The Strand, Athlone on Thursday evening, November 3 from 5pm until 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, November 4 in Our Lady's Queen of Peace Church, Coosan at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Coosan Cemetery. For those who wish to live stream Andrew's Funeral Mass, please click on the link below on Friday, November 4 at 12 noon: https://www.churchservices.tv/coosan

Andrew's family greatly appreciate your support at this difficult time.

Margaret (Maggie) Shaughnessy (née McNally), Newtownbond, Mostrim, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in Mullingar Regional Hospital, surrounded by her beloved family, on Monday, October 31, 2022 of Margaret (Maggie) Shaughnessy (nee McNally), Newtownbond, Mostrim, Co Longford and formerly of Cattan, Mohill, Co Leitrim.

A dearly loved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Margaret (Maggie) will be sadly missed by her husband John (Jack), sons Colm and Kevin, daughters Margaret and Dolores, sons-in-law Pat and John, daughter-in-law Ciana, her adored grandchildren Leanne, Charlie, Emily, Jack, Patrick, Isobel, Dylan, Zoe, Kyle, Kayla and Ava, sister Alice (England), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours and friends. Her nature was loving and giving, Her heart was made of gold, And to us who truly loved her, Her memory will never grow old. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Margaret will repose in her daughter and son-in-law Dolores and Pat Reilly's home in Cavan, Ballinalee, Co Longford, (N39 K264), on Thursday, November 3 from 1pm until 8pm. Removal on Friday, November 4 to arrive at the Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed with burial in St Emer's Cemetery, Ballinalee. Family time on Friday morning, November 4 please. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to ISPCA Centre, Kenagh, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.

Michael Conroy, Castle Street, Manorhamilton, Leitrim / Rooskey, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at University Hospital Galway, on Friday, May 3, 2019 of Michael Conroy, (Michel Patrick), late of Castle Street, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Sligo Road, Manorhamilton and Meelick, Rooskey, Co Roscommon. Former teacher at Lough Allen College, Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim.

In accordance with Michael’s wishes, following his passing he was removed to NUIG donor programme to aid in silent teaching of medical students in University College Galway. Following the conclusion of the period of Michael’s silent teaching his mortal remains have been returned to his loving family.

A funeral Mass for Michael shall be held on Saturday November 5, 2022 at 11am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Rooskey, Co Roscommon followed by burial of his ashes afterwards at Kilbarry Cemetery, Kilbarry, Co Roscommon. May he Rest In Peace. Michael's Funeral Mass can be viewed online by clicking HERE.

Mary (Molly) Murtagh (née Martin), Rowlandstown, Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, in her 91st year, in the loving care of the doctors and staff of the Portiuncula Nursing Home, Multyfarnham, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 of Mary (Molly) Murtagh (née Martin), Rowlandstown, Ballynacargy, Westmeath. Predeceased by her husband Jack. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, son-in- law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Portiuncula Nursing Home, Multyfarnham on Friday, November 4, from 5pm to 7pm with removal to St Matthew's Church, Milltown arriving at 7.45pm approximately. Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 5, at 11am and burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

