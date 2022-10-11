Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Patrick Devlin, Ardpatrick Road, Dublin 7, Dublin / Moydow, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly in Peamount Hospital with the staff who have lovingly cared for Patrick for many years, on Monday, October 10, 2022 of Patrick Devlin, Ardpatrick Road, Dublin 7 and Bawn, Moydow, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his parents James and Pauline and brother-in-law Paul McGeown. Sadly missed by his sisters Mary and Louise, brother Michael, Louise's partner Neil and sister-in-law Lily, nieces Elaine and Yvonne. His aunt Madge, cousins, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Philip Foy, Lisduff, Longford & Drumbawn, Ardagh, Longford / Sligo Town, Sligo



The death occurred, unexpectedly, on Sunday, October 9, 2022 of Philip Foy, Lisduff, Longford & Drumbawn, Ardagh, Co Longford and NXTGEN TECH, Sligo. Predeceased by his grandparents Pat and Lilly Foy, Michael and Sarah Casey, aunt Mary and uncle Michael.

Philip will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, mother Teresa, sister Ciara, father Colm and his partner Orla, Jenny, aunts Mary-Rose, Lil-ann, Nancy, Margaret and Catherine, uncles Ignatius, Gerard, Paul, Padraig and John, relatives and many friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements later.

House strictly private please.

Declan Barden, Dublin / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, October 8, 2022 of Declan Barden, Dublin and Kilmore, Longford. Beloved husband of Anna (McCaffrey) and loving father of Nicola, Saoirse and Cillian. Very deeply regretted by his loving brothers Thomas, Oliver, Mícheál and Ciaran, sisters Claire and Ita, sons-in-law Allen and Cillian, grandchildren Giorgia, Stella and Thea, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements later.

Thomas Reynolds, Lanesboro, Co Longford /Lanesboro, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at the Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice, Farnham, Surrey, on Friday, October 7, 2022 of Thomas Reynolds, West End, Surrey, UK and formerly of Lanesboro, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Mary Kate (née Bannon), and his brothers Brendan, Sean and Jim. Thomas is survived by his brother Fr. Kevin MHM (Castlerea), sisters Rosemary (Mullingar), Eileen (New York, USA), Ann (Cappamore, Limerick) and Theresa (Watford, UK), his brothers-in-law John, Tom and Malcolm, sisters-in-law Rita, Mary and Ita, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. Condolences: Messages of sympathy may be expressed in private by clicking HERE. Mass cards or condolences by traditional manner can be forwarded to Gaynor's Funeral Directors, The Square, Castlerea, Co Roscommon, or any family member.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Mary Gorham (née Connolly), Aughnashannagh, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, October 9, 2022 of Mary Gorham (née Connolly), Aughnashannagh, Ballinalee, Longford. She is predeceased by her husband MacDara (Mattie), children Thomas, Pauline, Martin and Darragh, brother Seamus and son-in-law John-Frank. Mary will be forever remembered with love by her family, sons Sean, James and David, daughters Michelle and Helen, daughters-in-law Sarah, Geraldine, Mary, Noreen and Geraldine, and her 16 adored grandchildren, sisters Kathleen, Helen, Margaret, Frances and Pauline, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

Her nature was loving and giving, Her heart was made of gold, And to us who truly loved her, Her memory will never grow old. Rest in Peace Mary.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, (N39 KN66), on Tuesday, October 11 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral cortège will leave her home on Wednesday, October 12 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon in The Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee, followed by burial in St Colmcille's Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.facebook.com/ParishofClonbroney/

John O'Reilly, Churchtown, Dublin / Ballinamuck, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully after a short illness in the tender care of the staff at Blackrock Hospital and Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross, on Saturday, October 8, 2022 of John Francis O'Reilly, Churchtown, Dublin and formerly of Ballinamuck, Co Longford. Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of Olwen, Oonagh and Maeve. He will be very sadly missed by his wife, daughters, sons-in-law Dara, Andrew and Brendan, grandchildren Niamh, Sean and Nina, extended family, friends and neighbours. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Dundrum D14 F3X2 on Tuesday evening, October 11 from 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm. Removal on Wednesday morning, October 12 to the Church of the Good Shepherd, Churchtown arriving for Funeral Mass at 10 am followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium. For those of you who are unable to attend John’s Funeral Mass, it may be viewed live on this link http://www.goodshepherdchurchtown.ie/web-cam/

Family flowers only please. Donations to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross or St. Vincent de Paul.

Jim McIntyre, Adoon, Gorvagh, Cloone, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at his home, on Friday, September 9, 2022 of Jim McIntyre, Luton, Bedfordshire, England and formerly of Adoon, Gorvagh, County Leitrim.

Jim is deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife: Mary, sons; Kevin and Shane, daughters in law; Lisa and Vicky, grandchildren; Leah, Amelia and Thomas, brother; Paddy, sister in law; Bridie, nieces; Davina and Phillipa, nephews; Niall and Mark and all the Duignan cousins, extended family and a large circle of friends and neighbours. May Jim Rest In Eternal Peace.

Jim's funeral mass will take place on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 11am in St Joseph's Church, Luton, Bedforshire, England.

Carmel Gavin (née Beatty), Main Street, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, H12 V6T2 / Tullamore, Offaly



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of her family by her bedside, on Sunday, October 9, 2022 of Carmel Gavin (nee Beatty), Main Street, Ballinagh, Co Cavan and formerly Arden Road, Tullamore, Co Offaly.

A loving wife to Eamonn and adored Mam to Caroline, Enda and Katie. Sadly mourned by her sons-in-law Tomás and Cathal and daughter-in-law, Lisa. Much loved Nana to Conor, Ned, Jack and Annie. Treasured sister to Chris and Kate and deeply missed by their families, her sister-in-law Mary and her family and by Carmel's many friends and neighbours. May Carmel Rest in Peace.

Reposing in her home on Tuesday, October 11 from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass at 2pm on Wednesday, October 12 in St. Felim's Church, Ballinagh, Co Cavan and afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium for private cremation. Current Covid restrictions and regulations will apply. Family flowers only please. Donations welcome to Cavan/Monaghan Specialist Palliative Care Service (IAPC).

Patrick (Pat) Gorman, Carrigan, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, at his residence, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 of Patrick (Pat) Gorman, North London, England and formerly Carrigan, Ballinagh, Co Cavan. Deeply regretted by his sister Josie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. “May his gentle soul rest in peace."

Removal from Lakelands Funeral home, Dublin Road, Cavan on Wednesday morning October 12 at 10.15am to St Mary’s Bruskey to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11 am. Interment afterwards in Mullaghboy Cemetery.

Aiden Bradley, Griffith Park, Cootehill, Cavan



The death occurred, suddenly at his home, on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 of Aiden Bradley Griffith Park, Cootehill, Co Cavan.

Predeceased by his wife Mary (nee Kelly), parents Paddy and May Bradley, brother Gerard, sisters Mary Lowry, and Finnie Sherlock. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, son Aiden (Australia), daughter Aoife (Navan), wife Bernie, brothers Michael and Jim, sisters Sarah, Kathryn, Nuala and Eileen, his adored grandchildren Jacob, Conor, Cara, Luke, Chloe and Ava, son-in-law Alan Chaney, daughter-in-law Natenya, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family in Longford and Cootehill, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Mullen's Funeral Home, Cootehill, Co Cavan (H16 FD25) Monday evening, October 10 from 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Funeral cortege leaving his home at Griffith Park, proceeding on foot this Tuesday morning, October 11 at 11.30am, to arrive at St Michael's Church, Cootehill, for 12 noon funeral Mass. Burial will take place afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Middle Chapel, Cootehill. House is Strictly Private, on request by his family. Webcam link https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church

The Bradley family would like to thank you for cooperation and consideration at this difficult time.

Andrew (Andy) Duffy, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim / Mullingar, Westmeath / Kilmovee, Mayo



The death occurred, peacefully at our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, in the company of his loving family, on Friday, October 7, 2022 of Andrew (Andy) Duffy, Aghadark, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, late of Anneville, Gaybrook, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and Clooniron, Kilmovee, Co Mayo.

Beloved son of the late Martin and Mary and brother of the late John. Andy will be sadly missed by his devoted sister Mary (Kavanagh), Ballycumber, and his brother Martin, sister-in-law Rose, brother-in-law Eamonn, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. May Andy rest in peace.

Reposed at Smith’s Funeral Home, Ballinamore N41 TD62 on Sunday, October 9 from 5.30pm concluding with evening prayers at 7.30pm. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Gainstown, Mullingar N91 X512 on Monday evening, October 10 arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 11 at 11am followed by burial in Kilronan Cemetery. Condolences may be conveyed at www.gilsenanfuneralhome.ie

