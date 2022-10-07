Deaths in Longford - Friday, October 7, 2022

Teresa Brady (née Healy), Derryharrow, Longford, N39 K167



The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by her family, on Thursday, October 6, 2022 of Teresa Brady (née Healy), Derryharrow, Longford, N39 K167. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Margaret, by her brothers Thomas and Patrick and by her sister Marian. Teresa will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband Packie, daughters Mairéad Campbell, Cathy Keighery, Teresa Coyle, Fiona Mulligan, Bernie Sharkey and Caroline, sons Peter and Pat, sisters Margaret and Bridgie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her 19 adored grandchildren, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and her many cherished friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her residence in Derryharrow (N39 K167) on Friday, October 7 from 4pm until 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday, October 8 in St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford at 1.00pm, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

Family flowers only please, donation, if desired, to The Jack and Jill Children’s foundation - www.jackandjill.ie – or care of Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Teresa Rogan (née Donaghey), 42 The Demesne, Battery Rd, Longford / Buncrana, Donegal



The death occurred, peacefully in Mullingar Regional Hospital surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 of Teresa Rogan (nee Donaghey), 42 The Demesne, Battery Rd, Longford and formerly of Buncrana, Donegal.

Teresa will be sadly missed by her loving family, husband Brendan, son Benny, her beloved grandsons Ben and Adam, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and dear friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, (N39KN66) on Friday, October 7 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 8 at 11am in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford, followed with burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed live: click here

Matthew (Matt) Reilly, Blanchardstown, Dublin / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, on Monday, October 3, 2022 of Matthew (Matt) Reilly, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15 and formerly of Carrickedmond, Co Longford.

Beloved husband of the late Antoinette, dear father of Debra (Doran) and Leona (Barry) and a devoted grandfather of Jake, Jon, Lauren, James, Ava, Ryan and Jack. Predeceased by his brother Brendan and his parents Matthew and Margaret. Sadly missed by his loving daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Thomas and JD, brothers Fr Micheál and JP, sister Olive, sister-in-law Patricia, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. RIP.

Removal to the Church of St Thomas the Apostle, Laurel Lodge on Friday morning, October 7 arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Carrickedmond Cemetery, Longford arriving at approximately 1.30pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. “Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”.

Mary (Babbie) Thornhill (née O'Reilly), Melbourne, Australia and formerly of Rathbracken, Granard, Co Longford

The recent death occurred in Australia on Sunday, October 2, 2022 of Mary (Babbie) Thornhill (nee O'Reilly), Melbourne, Australia and formerly of Rathbracken, Granard, Co Longford.

Deeply regretted by her sons Owen, Seamus, and Joseph, sisters Joan Gallagher (Rathbracken), Liz and Bridie (U.S.A.), Ellen (London), Sr Mary Dominica (Australia), her brother Tommy (Co. Down), grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Funeral will take place in Australia at a later date.

John Joe Naughton, Carrownderry, Kiltoom, Athlone, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully in the devoted care of the staff at Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon, surrounded by his family and neighbours, on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 of John Joe Naughton, Carrownderry, Kiltoom, Athlone, Co Roscommon.

Predeceased by his parents Mary Kate and William, his sisters Marie and Teresa and his brother Willie. He will be very sadly missed by his sisters Margaret and Kathleen (Kelly), nieces, nephews and their partners, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May He rest in peace.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Friday evening, October 7 from 5pm until 7pm (at the family’s request, this will be walk through only without handshaking please). Removal from the Funeral Home on Saturday morning, October 8 at 10.15am to arrive at the Church of the Risen Christ, Kiltoom for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kiltoom Cemetery. For those wishing to offer their sympathies, we suggest using the online condolence link on rip.ie. The Naughton family very much appreciate your support at this time. Please note that the funeral Mass will be broadcast and can be viewed live at 11am on Saturday, October 8 by CLICKING HERE.

Aiden Bradley, Griffith Park, Cootehill, Cavan



The death occurred, suddenly at his home, on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 of Aiden Bradley Griffith Park, Cootehill, Co Cavan.

Predeceased by his wife Mary (nee Kelly), parents Paddy and May Bradley, brother Gerard, sisters Mary Lowry, and Finnie Sherlock. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, son Aiden (Australia), daughter Aoife (Navan), wife Bernie, brothers Michael and Jim, sisters Sarah, Kathryn, Nuala and Eileen, his adored grandchildren Jacob, Conor, Cara, Luke, Chloe and Ava, son-in-law Alan Chaney, daughter-in-law Natenya, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family in Longford and Cootehill, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Ann Marie Power (née Creamer), The Willows and formerly Lahard, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Rosbrien, Limerick



The death occurred at Sligo University Hospital on Tuesday October 4, 2022 of Ann Marie Power (nee Creamer), The Willows and formerly Lahard, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim/ Rosbrien, Limerick.

Predeceased by her parents Patrick & Molly, her sister Kathleen, her loving daughter Annette and her partner Ambrose. She will be sadly missed by her sons Laurence and Stephen, daughters-in-law Maria & Leanne, grandchildren Reece, Daniel & Aaron, sister Maura (Sutton), brothers Seán & Josie, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home High Street, Ballinamore (N41 TD62) this Friday evening, October 7 from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Ballinamore on Saturday, October 8 at 12 noon followed by cremation in the Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan at 2pm.

Family flowers only, please. Funeral Mass may be viewed on line on www.churchtv.ie/ballinamore

Patrick (Paddy) Fee, Clontarf, Dublin / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at home, in his 99th year, on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 of Patrick (Paddy) Fee, Clontarf, Dublin and late of Clogher, Corraleehan, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

Beloved husband of the late Anne, loving father of Moira, Patricia, Attracta and Delphine and cherished grandad to Thomas, Shane, Eimear, Niall, James, Conor, Brian, Leona, Darragh, Caoimhe, Naoise and the late Leonardo. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law Liam, Jim and Ciarán, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Paddy will be reposing at his home on Thursday, October 6 from 5pm to 7pm. Removal to St John the Baptist Church, Clontarf on Friday, October 7 for 10am Requiem Mass followed by Cremation at Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only please. For Livestreaming of Paddy’s Mass please visit: https://www.churchmedia.tv/st-john-the-baptist-clontarf

May he Rest in Peace.

Brendan Clarke, Epsom, Surrey, UK and formerly of Church Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 of Brendan Clarke, resided in Epsom, Surrey, UK and formerly of Church Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Sadly missed by his devoted wife Helen, son Steve, daughter Kathleen, brothers Seamus, Gerry, Michael, sisters Marion, Joeleen and Bernadette, daughter-in-law Lorraine, son-in-law Paul, grandchildren Drew, Jake, Elise, Kitty, Orlanda and Fin, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral on Monday, October 10, in St Joseph's Church, Epsom at 10 am followed by cremation in Randalls Park Crematorium, Leatherhead at 11.45 am. May Brendan's kind and gentle soul rest in eternal peace.

