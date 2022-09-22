Deaths in Longford - Thursday, September 22, 2022

Eric Kenny, formerly Legan and recently Creevaghbeg, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 of Eric Kenny, formerly Legan and recently Creevaghbeg, Ballymahon, Longford. Son of the late Michael and Julie Ann. Predeceased by his brothers John, Brendan, Seamus and Patrick. Sadly missed by his sisters Julie Anna (McGoldrick), Hilda, Lupiea, brothers Oliver and Donal, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass this Saturday, September 24 at 12 noon in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. The Mass can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/St-Matthews-Church-Ballymahon-105348291110682/

Anna Rose Gallagher (née Sheridan), Upper Main Street, Mohill, Leitrim / Longford / Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, at home in the loving care of her family, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 of Anna Rose Gallagher (nee Sheridan), Upper Main Street, Mohill, Leitrim and formerly of Corrinagh, Co Longford and Drumcree, Co Westmeath in her 95th year.

Predeceased by her husband, Pat Gallagher, MRCVS, her son Dara (Muredach), her brothers, Bernard, Jim, Peter and Brendan, sisters Kathleen and Emily. Dearest mother of Brónach, Ronan, Pádraic Óg, Bláithín, Turlough, Jarlaith, Naithí and Orlaith, beloved grandmother of Ronan Óg, Saoirse, Mollie Ann, Padraig, Conal, Jack, Fiachra, Conor, Caoimhe, Tadgh, Ciara, Suzanne, Tiernan, Oisín, Turlough and Iarfhlaith, and great-grandmother to Sebastian. Very deeply regretted by daughters and sons in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many, many friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence, from 5pm to 8pm on Thursday, September 22 and 4pm to 7pm on Friday, September 23. Removal from her home for a celebration of Anna's life at a Funeral Mass in St Patrick's church Mohill at 12 noon on Saturday September 24 followed by burial in the new cemetery, Mohill. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the North West Hospice and/or Irish Cancer Society.

Kay Loughlin (née Glynn), Glasnevin, Dublin / Longford / Galway



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the wonderful staff of St Pappin’s Nursing Home, Ballymun Road, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 of Kay Loughlin (née Glynn), late of Glasnevin and formerly of Longford and Galway. Predeceased by her beloved husband Peter and her darling son Ray. Lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by her children Jim, Anne, Peter and Alan, her son-in-law Ciarán, daughters-in-law Stella and Kathy, her grandchildren Ian, Sarah, Conor, Emma, Adam, Ava and Mia, brothers John and Paddy, sisters Mary and Anne, brother-in-law Frank, Fionn, her nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Friday evening, September 23 from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning (September 24) to the Church of Our Lady of Victories, Ballymun Road, arriving for 10am Requiem Mass, with Funeral thereafter to Dardistown Cemetery. For live-streaming, please CLICK HERE.

Patrick (Pat) Flanagan, Moher, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, in the loving care of the staff in Cloverhill Nursing Home surrounded by his family, just one day short of his 93rd Birthday, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 of Patrick (Pat) Flanagan, Moher, Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by his parents Luke and Ellen and sister Eileen (US). Sadly missed by his siblings, May(UK),Bridie (Moher), Mike(UK) and Martha (USA), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing in McHugh’s Funeral Home Strokestown on Thursday, September 22 from 6pm to 7:30pm. Funeral mass on Friday morning, September 23 at 11:30am in Carniska Church. Burial afterwards in Lisonuffy Cemetery. Mass can be viewed via https://www.facebook.com/people/Tullys-Funeral-Directors/100055401313288/

Elizabeth (Liz) Conway (née Carey), Tang, Westmeath, N37 TP23



The death occurred, peacefully, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 of Elizabeth (Liz) Conway (née Carey), Ardnacraney, Drumraney, Athlone, Co Westmeath. Liz will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by husband Joe, daughter, sons, sisters, brothers, son in law, daughters in law, brothers in law, sister in law, nieces and nephews, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at the family home (N37TP23) this Saturday, September 24 from 4pm to 8pm. House strictly private at all other times. Funeral mass on Sunday, September 25 at 12 noon in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tang. Followed by burial in Templeavalley Graveyard. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.

Tom Fleming, College Park, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by his family in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St Joseph’s Care Centre, on Monday, September 19, 2022 of Tom Fleming, College Park, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Edward and Mary, by his brothers Paddy and Seamus and by his sister Carmel. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his beloved wife Bridie, daughters Jean, Loraine McKenna (Ballinamuck), Tara Purcival (Ballinamuck) and Annemarie (Ballinamuck), brothers Fr Kevin and Eamon, grandchildren Lauren and Peter, sons-in-law Peter and Stephen, Annmarie’s partner Alan, sister-in-law Loretta, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Wednesday, September 21 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, September 22 in St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballinamuck cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

Family flowers only please donations if desired to St Joseph’s Patient Comfort Fund, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Agnes Agnew (née Weldon), Oxted, England and formerly, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in hospital in England, on Monday, September 5, 2022 of Agnes Agnew (née Weldon), Oxted, England and formerly of Luton, Drumshanbo, Leitrim and Longford. She is predeceased by her husband, Brendan, her parents, Patrick and Agnes, her sisters, Eileen and Peggy and her brothers, Tom, Pat and Seamus. Agnes will be forever remembered with love by her family, daughter, Valarie, sons, Vincent and Douglas, son-in-law Colm, daughter-in-law, Nicola and her grandchildren, Daniel, Max, Toby and Olivia, her sisters, Nancy Woods (Drumshanbo) and Kathleen Joyce (London), along with all her family and friends in England and Ireland. Rest In Peace Agnes.

Funeral Service to take place in England on Wednesday, September 28 2022. Funeral Arrangements later for Drumshanbo.

Phyllis Nolan (née Nerney), Leitrim Village, Leitrim Town, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at the North West Hospice, Sligo, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 of Phyllis Nolan (nee Nerney), Leitrim Village, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by her husband Denis. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughter Denise Guihen, son Damien, son-in-law Dermot, daughter-in-law Andrea, granddaughter Charlotte, grandsons Chris, Shay, Finn and Riley, great-granddaughter Neeve, brother Bill, sister Pat, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Phyllis will repose at her home on Thursday, September 22 from 4pm until 9pm with removal to St Joseph's Church, Leitrim Village on Friday morning, September 23 at 11.30am arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12noon with funeral afterwards to Kiltoghert Cemetery.

Sean Looby, Augharan, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, in Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill, on Friday, September 16, 2022 of Sean Looby, Augharan, Aughavas, Leitrim.

Deeply regretted by his sisters Nancy Carroll (Offaly), Helen Looby (Belturbet), Monica Curren (Galway), Moira Tierney (Dublin), Patti Rath (Wexford), brother Joe (Ballinamore), brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

A private funeral service and cremation to follow. The family appreciates your understanding, sympathy and support at this time.



Anne Black (née Gilmore), Manchester, England and formerly, Lanesboro, Longford / Monaghan



The death occurred, peacefully in Manchester, England, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 of Anne Black (nee Gilmore), Manchester, England and formerly of Lanesboro, Longford, and Monaghan.

She is predeceased by her parents John and Kathleen, and her brother Enda (Andy). Anne will be forever remembered with love, by her family, husband Peter, son Gary, daughter Tracey, son-in-law Andy, daughter-in-law Hailie, her adored grandchildren Harry and Lacey, brothers Brendan (Longford), James (London), Tony (Lanesboro), Nicholas (Drumlish), Damian (Dublin) and Cosmos (Galway/ Brussels), sisters Teresa (Lanesboro), Colette (Manchester), Lorraine (Ballyleague) and Caroline (Manchester) brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many dear friends in Manchester and here in Ireland. Her nature was loving and giving, Her heart was made of gold, And to us who truly loved her, Her memory will never grow old. Rest in Peace Anne.

Removal will arrive at St Mary's Church, Elbow Street, Levenshulme, Manchester, on Thursday, September 22, 2022, for mass service at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, September 23 at 12.30pm, followed with burial at 2pm in Mill Lane Cemetery, Cheadle, Manchester.

Brendan Clarke, Epsom, Surrey, UK and formerly of Church Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 of Brendan Clarke, resided in Epsom, Surrey, UK and formerly of Church Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Sadly missed by his devoted wife Helen, son Steve, daughter Kathleen, brothers Seamus, Gerry, Michael, sisters Marion, Joeleen and Bernadette, daughter-in-law Lorraine, son-in-law Paul, grandchildren Drew, Jake, Elise, Kitty, Orlanda and Fin, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral on Monday, October 10, in St Joseph's Church, Epsom at 10 am followed by cremation in Randalls Park Crematorium, Leatherhead at 11.45 am. May Brendan's kind and gentle soul rest in eternal peace.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;