Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Bernie Reilly (née Hodge), Cloonaugh Upper, Drumlish, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in Tullamore General Hospital, surrounded by her family, on Monday, September 5, 2022 of Bernie Reilly (nee Hodge), Cloonaugh Upper, Drumlish, Co Longford.

Bernie will be forever remembered by her loving family, husband Seamus, sons Patrick and John, daughters Ann-marie, Mary and Lizzy, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her adored grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. May Bernie Rest in Peace.

Bernie will repose in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, (N39 KN66), on Wednesday, September 7 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal from her home on Thursday, September 8 to St. Mary's Church, Drumlish, for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the New Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live: click here

Charlie McGann, No.4 Derrahaun, Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred, at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Friday, September 2, 2022 of Charlie McGann, No.4 Derrahaun, Kenagh, Longford and formerly of Foigha, Kenagh.

Predeceased by his parents John and Margaret (née Hussey), his wife Kathleen (née Marlow), daughter Anne, brothers Patrick, James and Michael, sisters Bridget, Annie May, Mary-Ellen and Margaret, nephew Noel and brother-in-law T.P. Marlow. Deeply regretted by his loving sons John (England) and Derek (Dublin), daughters-in-law Alison and Michelle, grandchildren Louise, Rachel, Sophie, Sarah, John Jnr, Ashling, Colin, Niall and Ciaran, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Pauline, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athlone Road, Longford, N39 K381 on Thursday evening, September 8 from 4:30pm, concluding with prayers at 6:30pm. Removal on Friday, September 9 from Kelly’s Funeral Home to Saint Dominic’s Church, Kenagh for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery, Lanesboro. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to “Alone” care of Kelly’s Funeral Directors or any family member. House Private Please.

Brendan Clarke, Epsom, Surrey, UK and formerly of Church Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 of Brendan Clarke, Epsom, Surrey, UK and formerly of Church Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Joe Garry, Ballynacargy, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully at St George's Hospital, South London, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 of Joe Garry, late of Ballynacroghy, Ballynacargy, County Westmeath and Mitcham, Surrey. Son of the late Bartle and Brigid Garry. Predeceased by his late wife Mary. Deeply regretted by his brothers Pat, Jim and Bartle, nephews, nieces, cousins and a wide circle of friends, also his dear friend Betty Walsh and Westmeath Association in London. Rest in Peace.

Funeral has taken place in England. Month's memory Mass will take place in the Church of the Nativity, Ballynacargy on Sunday, September 18 at 11.30am.

John Nevin, Moyglare Village, Maynooth, Kildare / Tarmonbarry, Roscommon



The death occurred, suddenly, but peacefully, on Friday, September 2, 2022 of John Nevin, Moyglare Village, Maynooth, Kildare and late of Lack Whitehall, Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon. Sadly missed by his loving partner Trisheen, sisters Mary, Kathleen, Margaret, Ann and Monica, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncle Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday, September 7 from 4pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday, September 8 at 11am to arrive at St Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11.30am Funeral mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. John's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Thursday morning at 11.30am by clicking on the following link: https://maynoothparish.org/webcam-2/

Kathleen Hunt (née Murtagh), Ballinderry, Four-Mile-House, Roscommon / Castlerea, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully in the tender care of her devoted family, on Monday, September 5, 2022 of Kathleen Hunt (née Murtagh) Ballinderry, Four-Mile-House, Co Roscommon and formerly of Corlis, Castlerea, Co Roscommon.

Kathleen will be very sadly missed by her loving husband PJ, daughters Geraldine (Galway), Sharon (Ballyleague), Fionnuala (Dysart) and sons Michael and PJ, beloved sisters Annie Schultz (New Jersey) and Agnes Healy (Ohio), brother Noel (Manchester), grandchildren Aaron and Kate, son-in-law Seamus, her nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters- in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family and her many good friends and neighbours. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Wednesday evening, September 7 from 7pm until 8.30pm. Removal from her home on Thursday, September 8 at 1.30pm arriving at St Brigid’s Church, Four-Mile-House for Mass of the Resurrection at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Ballinderry Cemetery. For those wishing to offer their sympathies, please use the online condolence link on rip.ie. The Hunt family very much appreciates your support at this time. No flowers please, donations if desired to the Roscommon/Mayo Hospice or Parkinson's Association of Ireland.

Please note, the funeral Mass will be broadcast and can be viewed live on Thursday, September 8 at 2pm by CLICKING HERE House private please.

Bernard (Ben) Taylor, Methil and Perth, Scotland / Mohill, Co Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at The North West Hospice, Sligo with his heartbroken partner, Annette by his side, on Saturday, September 3, 2022 of Bernard (Ben) Taylor, Mohill, Co Leitrim and formerly of Methil and Perth, Scotland.

Predeceased by his parents, his brothers; Peter, John and Charles, his sisters; Agnes, Annette, Martha and Isobella. Ben will be forever missed by his heartbroken family, his partner Annette, daughter Darlene, son Darren, daughter-in-law Daniella, grandchildren, sister Liz, brothers James and Robert, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends in Scotland and Ireland. May Ben Rest in Peace.

Ben will lie in repose on Monday, September 5 from 6pm – 8pm at 11 O’Carolan Court, Mohill (Eircode N41 A259). Ben’s committal will take place at Mohill new cemetery on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 1pm.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The North West Hospice c/o McKeon’s Funeral Directors Cloone, Co Leitrim. Annette and Ben’s family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this very difficult time.



Margaret Timmins, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Harold's Cross, Dublin

The death occurred, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, September 3, 2022 of Margaret Timmins, ‘Sarroma’, Castlecarra road, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim and formerly Harold’s Cross, Dublin.

Predeceased by her father William and son-in-law Colm O’ Brien. Sadly missed by her husband Bobby Duffy, daughters Sarah O’Brien (Dromahair) and Rebecca, son Alan Duffy (Mohill) and his partner Eimear McHugh, grandchildren Megan, Elenor, Hollie, Lily, Aimée and Nathan. Margaret’s mother Carmel Timmins, brothers Arthur (Dublin/Boyle), Raymond (Cork), Martin and Terry (Dublin) and sister Mary (Dublin), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Margaret’s funeral cortège will leave her residence on Wednesday, September 7 at 12:30pm arriving at Mount Jerome Crematorium Dublin for Cremation service at 4pm. Please refrain from hand shaking. Margaret’s Cremation service will be streamed live on the link below https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/

No flowers by request, please. The Duffy and Timmins family are very grateful for your support and understanding at this time. House private at all times please.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;