Deaths in Longford - Friday, September 2, 2022

Brendan Clarke, Epsom, Surrey, UK and formerly of Church Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 of Brendan Clarke, Epsom, Surrey, UK and formerly of Church Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Robert Hannifin, The Granary, Ballymahon, Co Longford



The death occurred on Monday, August 29, 2022 of Robert Hannifin, The Granary, Ballymahon, Co Longford and formerly of 1 Saint Matthew's Park, Ballymahon.

Robert is predeceased by his son Johnny, brothers Mike and Willie, and sister Aggie. Robert will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, daughter Michaela, wife Jean, mother Mary, brothers Joe, Johnny, Paul, Brendan and Aaron, sisters Marie and Jackie, relatives, neighbours and his many good friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace.

Removal to arrive to St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, on Friday, September 2 for Funeral mass at 11am, followed with burial in Shrule Cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed live: St Matthew's Church Ballymahon Facebook. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to ICU Mullingar or Cancer Care, c/o Connell Funeral Directors. Family Home Private Please.



Bernard (Bernie) Kelly, 9 Greville Court, Granard, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in his home, on Monday, August 29, 2022 of Bernard (Bernie) Kelly, 9 Greville Court, Granard, Co Longford and formerly of 35 Spring Lawn, Longford. Bernie will be sadly missed by his loving family, parents Tommy and Mary, brother Jason, sisters Cathy and Mary, brother-in-law Dan, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many good friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Friday, September 2 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral cortège will be leaving Connell's Funeral Home on Saturday morning, September 3 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Granard for funeral mass at 12 noon, followed with burial in Granardkill Cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed live: click here.

Peter Mulligan, Killiney, Dublin / Granard, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the presence of his loving family in St Michael’s Hospital (Dun Laoghaire), on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 of Peter Mulligan, Killiney, Co Dublin and late of Clooneen, Granard, Co Longford.

Peter will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Rita, loving sons David, Gary and Derrick, his daughters-in-law Ekaterina, Pavla and Melissa, adored grandchildren Viktor, Veronica and Max, brothers Edward and John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing on Friday, September 2 in Quinn’s Funeral Home, Glasthule from 4pm to 6pm. Removal Saturday, September 3 to Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Johnstown/Killiney arriving for 10am Funeral Mass which can be viewed on http://www.churchservices.tv/johnstownourlady followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.

Sarah Godfrey (née Tynan), Ballinlough, Roscommon / Granard, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in Birmingham on Thursday, August 18, 2022 of Sarah Godfrey (née Tynan), Birmingham UK and formerly of Granard, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Pat and sister Ellen (Small). Sarah, loving mother of Pat (Ballinlough), Phil (Hussey, Ballinlough) and Helen (Nottingham). Sarah will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son, her daughters, her grandchildren Brian, David and Maddy. Great-grandchildren James, Sarah, Ciara and Conor. Also, by her sister Eilish (Granard), son-in-law Paddy Joe (Hussey) and daughter-in-law Jenny, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephew, extended family, neighbours and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at McDonagh’s Funeral Home, Castlerea on Friday evening, September 2 from 5pm until 7pm followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballinlough. Mass on the Resurrection on Saturday, September 3 at 11am with burial in Ballinlough Cemetery.

Sarah’s Funeral Mass will be live-streamed and can be viewed on the following link www.mcdonaghfuneraldirectors.ie/live-stream

The recording of Sarah’s Funeral Mass can be viewed again in our viewing room on the following link www.mcdonaghfuneraldirectors.ie/viewing-room

Terence (Terry) Devlin, 'El Rocio’, Top Road, Strandhill, Sligo / Longford



The death occurred on Monday, August 29, 2022 of Terence (Terry) Devlin, ‘El Rocio’, Top Road, Strandhill, Co Sligo (F91Y7N9) and formerly of Longford.

Predeceased by his beloved wife and best friend Olwyn, brother Tony and sister Winifred and treasured father of Karyn, Alison and Wayne. He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, brothers Eugene, Kevin and Leo, cherished grandchildren Alan, Ciara, Oisín and Liam, son-in-law Mond, daughter-in-law Clara, brother-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at his home on Thursday, September 1 from 4pm to 8pm. Cortége will leave his home on Friday, September 2 at 10:30am travelling via Strandhill beachfront and returning to stop at his home and onwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for Service of Committal at 2pm.

Service of Committal will be live streamed via https://www.churchservices.tv/lakelands

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to North West Hospice Fund at www.feehilys.ie/pay. Those who wish to leave a condolence message may do so in private at www.feehilys.ie or by traditional manner.

All enquiries to Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo on 0719159999 / 0872411114.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;