Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Bella Ali, Lamagh, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at St Luke’s Hospital, Dublin, on Friday, June 17, 2022 of Bella Ali, Lamagh, Newtownforbes, Longford.

Bella will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family. Beloved husband Dr Syed, daughters Hira and Sarina, relatives and friends.

In keeping with the wishes of the family a private service and interment has taken place. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Ronan McDermott, Ballyglass, Ballyleague, Co Roscommon, N39 XN70 / Lanesboro, Co Longford



The death occurred, unexpectedly at his home, on Sunday, June 19, 2022 of Ronan McDermott, Ballyglass, Ballyleague, Co Roscommon (Eir employee).

Ronan will be sorely missed by his heartbroken parents Michael and Catherine, his sister Sharon, brother in law Sean, his partner Emma, their cherished baby daughter Caitlin. Nieces Leah and Zara. Aunts Claire, Annette, Pauline and Joan, Uncles Pat Joe, Kevin, Brendan, Sean, Cousins, Extended Family, Work Colleagues, Neighbours and his many close friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his Parents home in Ballyglass, Ballyleague N39XN70 on Thursday, June 23 from 5pm to 9pm.Funeral Mass on Friday, June 24 at 12 noon in the Church of the Holy Rosary Ballyleague. Burial afterwards in Cloontuskert Cemetery. House Private on Friday Morning, June 24 please. Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/ballyleague

Family Flowers only please, donations if desired to Pieta House c/o Tom Crosby Undertaker Tarmonbarry.

John Kane, Ballagh, Newtownforbes, Co Longford



The death occurred in Mullingar Regional Hospital in his 86th year on Sunday, June 11, 2022 of John Kane, Ballagh, Newtownforbes, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Catherine, brothers Mick and Paddy Joe, sisters Nancy, Maureen and Bridie. Dearly missed by his nephews and nieces Michéal Kane and Pauline Gilmartin, John, Michael and Julie McCann, Collette Regan and Tony Hayes, Richard and Collette Rolfe, cousins, relatives, good neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Kelly's Funeral Home, Athlone Road, Longford (Eircode N39 K381) on Wednesday evening, June 22 from 5pm until 7pm followed by removal to Saint Mary's Church, Newtownforbes arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, June 23 at 11am followed by burial in local cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please go to https://www.churchtv.ie/newtownforbes/

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Jacinta McDonnell (née Mears), Clonturk, Longford



The death occurred, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of The Mater Hospital, on Sunday, June 19, 2022 of Jacinta McDonnell (nee Mears), Clonturk, Longford. Predeceased by her infant daughter.

Jacinta will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, her husband Ned, daughters Cherie, Shantia and Milana, mother Mary, father William, sisters Samantha, Shakira, Charmaine and Mia, brothers William, Brandon, Nathan and Leon, mother-in-law Mary, father-in-law Paddy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her residence in Clonturk on Monday, June 20 from 4pm until 8pm and on Tuesday, June 21 from 2pm until 4pm followed by removal to St Mel’s Cathedral to arrive at 6pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday, June 22 at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Ronald (Ron) Joynson, Baraghmore, Drumlish, Longford



The death occurred on Sunday, June 19, 2022 of Ronald (Ron) Joynson, Baraghmore, Drumlish, Longford. Predeceased by his loving wife Veronica. Deeply regretted by his daughter Michelle, son-in-law Adrian, granddaughters, brother and sisters, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Ron will repose at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford this Tuesday, June 21 from 6pm - 8pm. Followed by removal on Wednesday, June 22 from his home for funeral Mass at 11am to St Mary's Church Drumlish with burial in local cemetery. The funeral Mass can be streamed live by clicking the following link.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Longford Hospice Home Care.



Johnny Lynch, Doogary, Killeshandra, Co Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully in Ballinamore Community Nursing Unit, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 of Johnny Lynch, Doogary, Killeshandra, Co Cavan.

Predeceased by his brother Tommy. Deeply regretted by his cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore (Eircode N41 TD62) on Wednesday, June 22 from 6pm until 8pm. Removal from the funeral home on Thursday morning, June 23 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Drumeela for funeral mass at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Pat Egan, Corrabeagh, Foxfield, Fenagh, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness bravely borne, surrounded by his loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff of St Mary's Ward, University Hospital Galway, on Sunday, June 19, 2022 of Pat Egan, Corrabeagh, Foxfield, Fenagh, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Rose Ella, his brothers Charles and John and his sister Marian. Pat will be sadly missed by his loving wife Phil, children Marian (Crinnigan), Enda and Edel (Canning). His sons in law Ciarán and Gary, Linda, his adored grandchildren (Caiden, Ella, Kayla, Darragh, Leah, Laoise, Aobha and Róisín), brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore (N41 TD62) this Tuesday, June 21 from 4pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Foxfield on Wednesday, June 22 at 12 noon followed by burial in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. House strictly private please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to St Mary's Ward, UHG.



Kitty Kelly (née Simpson), Lisnaherka, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully at her home in her 95th year, on Monday, June 20, 2022 of Kitty Kelly (nee Simpson), Lisnaherka, Strokestown, Roscommon.

Predeceased by her husband P.J. and baby son Charles. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons Gerry and Joe, daughters Patricia and Marie, grandchildren Karen, Nicola, Lisa, Rebecca, Darragh, David and Nathan, great-grandson Noah, great-granddaughter Clodagh, daughters-in-law Paula and Marie, sister Rita Lowe (Carrick-On-Shannon), sister-in-law Anne Simpson, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Wednesday, June 22, from 6pm until 8pm, walk through only please. Removal to Strokestown Parish Church on Thursday, June 23 for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Those wishing to view Kitty's Funeral Mass online may do so by clicking HERE.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this sad time for the family.

Mary Jane Kiernan, 110 A Lower George Street, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin / Carrigallen, Co Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully in the care of the staff at Saint Vincent's hospital Dublin in her 90th year, on Saturday, June 18, 2022 of Mary Jane Kiernan,110A Lower George's Street, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin and formerly of Killahurk, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by her parents James and Kate Kiernan, deeply regretted by her brother Sonny(James) and his wife Lucy, Killahurk, sisters Frances,Patsy & Rose (USA) and Bridie (England) brother's in law John and Joe (deceased), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass in Saint Michael's Church, Marine Road, Dun Laoghaire on Friday, June 24 at 10am with burial in Errew graveyard, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

