Deaths in Longford - Sunday, June 12, 2022

David O'Ferrall, Sunny House, Summerhill, Meath / Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, after a short illness surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, June 9, 2022 of David O'Ferrall, Sunny House, Summerhill, Meath / Edgeworthstown, Longford. Predeceased by his younger brother Brian. We deeply regret the sudden and unexpected passing of David. Sadly missed by his wife, children, grandchild, parents, brothers, sisters, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and extended family and friends.

Husband of Elizabeth, father of Céadagh, Tadhg, Cillian, Caoimhe and Niamh. Brother of Mark, Roderick, Charlotte and Suzanne, son of Rosie and Conal and grandfather to Rónan. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor Church, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford on Sunday, June 12 from 1.30pm. Funeral service afterwards at 3pm, followed by burial in Aughafin Cemetery, Edgeworthstown. Flowers welcome or donations to the Injured Jockey Fund.

Maura Browne, Celbridge, Kildare / Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at The Hermitage Clinic, Dublin, on Thursday, June 9, 2022 of Maura Browne, 4 Willowbrook Grove, Celbridge, Co Kildare and formerly of Clonee, Gortletteragh, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her parents and her brothers; Seán, Gerard and Padraig. Sadly missed by her brothers and sisters; Micheál Browne, Gertie Geoghegan, Eillish McGovern, Bríd Keenan and Eamonn Browne, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours and a large circle of friends.May Maura Rest in Peace.

Maura will lie in repose at the residence of her sister and brother-in-law Malachy and Bríd Keenan, Clonagh, Maynooth, Co. Kildare (Eircode W23 A3Y1) on Sunday, June 12 from 3pm. Maura’s funeral service will take place on Monday, June 13 at Oliver Reilly’s Funeral Home Leinster Street, Maynooth, Co Kildare (Eircode W91 V993) at 1pm followed by burial to the old cemetery, Cloone, Co Leitrim, for burial at approximately 4.30pm.

The family appreciates your sympathy and understanding at this time.

