Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Very Reverend Frank Gray, Tamlaghtbeg, Mohill, Leitrim / Ballinamuck, Longford / Kilnaleck, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by his family, on Monday, May 23, 2022 of The Very Reverend Frank Gray (P.P. Emeritus of Ballymachugh), Tamlaghtbeg, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Edenmore, Ballinamuck, Co. Longford. Predeceased by his parents Matthew and Rose and sister in law Mary. Deeply regretted by his sister Mary Molloy (Carrick-on-Shannon), his brother Matt (Edenmore), brother in law Malachy Molloy, nephews and nieces, relatives, The Diocesan Administrator Very Rev. Thomas Healy, Bishop Emeritus Colm O'Reilly and Priests & Religious of the Diocese of Ardagh and Clonmacnois and the people of Ballymachugh Parish. Requiescat in Pace.

Reposing on Wednesday, May 25 at St. Mary`s Church, Legga, Moyne, Co. Longford (Eircode N39 XK11) from 3pm-5pm. Removal to St. Mary`s Church, Ballynarry, Kilnaleck, Co. Cavan (A82 Y825) to arrive at 7pm. Reposing afterwards until 10pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, May 26 at 12noon, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Ardagh and Clonmacnois Invalid Pilgrimage to Lourdes c/o Connie Briody Funeral Director, Kilnaleck.

Mary Teresa Ralph, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, on Sunday, May 22, 2022 of Mary Teresa Ralph, Newtownforbes, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her parents John and Rosetta, her brothers Fr John and William J and by her sister Annie. Mary will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, brother Paddy (Bray), sister-in-law Mary (Tullamore), nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, Peter Reynolds (Annacullen), relatives, fellow residents of Thomond Lodge and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Wednesday, May 25 from 6pm concluding prayers at 7.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, May 26 at 1pm in St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes, interment afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.churchtv.ie and click on Newtownforbes.

Family flowers only please donations, if desired, to Thomond Lodge Patient Comfort fFund, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Marie Cox (née Ledwith), Ballymakeegan, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff on the Oncology Ward in the Regional Hospital, Tullamore, on Sunday, May 22, 2022 of Marie Cox (nee Ledwith), Ballymakeegan, Longford, formerly of The Glebe, Longford.

She is predeceased by her parents Harry and Tess. Marie will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her family, husband Mick (Michael), daughter Niamh, sons Conan and Cillian, sisters and brothers, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and her many dear friends. Her nature was loving and giving, Her heart was made of gold, And to us who truly loved her, Her memory will never grow old. Rest in Peace Marie

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Tuesday, May 24 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link: www.longfordparish.com

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, May 25 at 11am, in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford, followed by burial in Kilbarry Cemetery, Roosky, Co Roscommon. Family flowers only, please. Family home private, please.

Lily McNerney (née Murtagh), Cornadrung, formerly Fostra, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford



The death occurred, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, May 22, 2022 of Lily McNerney (nee Murtagh), peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital.

Predeceased by her husband Peter, sons Sean and baby Seamus and son-in-law Hughie. Lily will be greatly missed by her loving family, daughters Mary, Linda, Madge and Anna and sons-in-law Philip, Johnny and Tom, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Lily will be reposing in the family home in Cornadrung on Monday, May 23 from 8pm to 10pm and Tuesday, May 24 from 5pm to 9pm.

Lily's funeral cortege will leave the family home on Wednesday morning, May 25 at 11.40am to arrive at St Colmcille's Church Aughnacliffe for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please.

Mary Toale (née Tuite), Glasnevin, Dublin / Edgeworthstown, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at her home, after a long illness surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, May 22, 2022 of Mary Toale (née Tuite), Glasnevin, Dublin 9 and formerly of Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Beloved wife of Brendan, cherished mother of Emer and Etain and beloved sister of Margaret, Kieran, Peter, Pearse, John and Helena. Very sadly missed by her family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, Emer’s finacé Eóin, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home at St Michael’s Road, Glasnevin, on Wednesday, May 25 from 4pm to 9pm. Mary’s civil cremation service will take place on Thursday afternoon, May 26 at 2pm at Dardistown Crematorium Chapel, Dardistown Cemetery. Please note that the cremation service can be viewed online at : https://www.dctrust.ie/location/dardistown/dardistown-chapel-webstreaming.html

No flowers please. Donations in lieu to St. Francis Hospice at www.sfh.ie ‘May she rest in peace’.

Jacqueline Haghshenas (née Kirwan), Tehran (Iran), Ballinalee, Co Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, on Sunday, May 22, 2022 of Jacqueline Haghshenas (nee Kirwan) Ballinalee, Co Longford and Tehran (Iran).

Predeceased by her loving husband Ali and her parents John and Anne Kirwan. Sadly missed by her daughters Ilona (New Zealand) and Aisling (Tehran), her loving granddaughters Eva and Sophie, her sisters Judith and Geraldine, brother John, sons in law and all her relatives & friends.

Jacqueline will be buried in Iran with her husband. A remembrance Mass will take place in Ballinalee at a later date.

Annie Mai Casserly (née Flynn), Carrowbeg, Newtowncashel, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully with her loving family by her side, on Saturday, May 21, 2022 of Annie Mai Casserly (née Flynn), Carrowbeg, Newtowncashel, Longford. Predeceased by her sisters Sister Lucy (DMJ) and Sister Kathleen (DMJ). Beloved wife of the late Noel. Deeply regretted by her sons Pat and Martin, daughter Catherine, daughters-in-law Mary, Doreen and son-in-law Padraic. Cherished by her grandchildren Suzy, Kate, Niall, Fergal, Padraic, Isabelle and Cormac. Regretted by her loving sister Liza and brothers Father John (SMA), Mike and Seamus, nieces and nephews, and relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal from her home arriving at St Mary’s Church, Newtowncashel, on Monday, May 23 at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, May 24 at 12 noon following interment in Cashel Cemetery. House strictly private. Family flowers only.



Marian Whitney (née Cunningham), Mullingar, Westmeath / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family, after an illness bravely borne with great courage and dignity, on Sunday, May 22, 2022 of Marian Whitney (nee Cunningham), The Moorings, Mullingar, Westmeath and formerly of Pottlebawn, Co Longford. Dearly loved wife of John and devoted mother of Olivia, Marian will be deeply missed by her husband, daughter, son-in-law Martin Allard, cherished grandsons Jake and Scott, her brothers Pat, Larry, Eugene and Henry, sisters Helen and Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and wide circle of friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her residence on Monday, May 23, from 3pm. with removal at 6pm to arrive at the Cathedral of Christ the King at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, May 24 at 11am followed afterwards by burial in Milltown-Rathconrath Cemetery. Marian's Funeral Mass can be seen on the live webcam at www.mullingarparish.ie

John Slowey, Kinard, Legan, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by his family, on Saturday, May 21, 2022 of John Slowey, Kinard, Legan, Longford. Predeceased by his parents James and Mary, by his sisters Nellie Murphy and Mary Kelleher and by his beloved wife Philomena.

John will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, daughters Martina, Sharon, Helen and Noelle, son John, sisters Kathleen Shannon, Maxi, Anne Crossan, Frances and Noeleen, brother Jimmy, sons-in-law Steve, Gerry and Ollie, adored grandchildren Jake, Clara, Joseph, Poppy and Lucas, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Monday, May 23 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday, May 24 in St Mary’s Church, Legan at 12 noon, with interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Paddy Owens, Ballycloughan, Carrickboy, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Friday, May 13, 2022 of Paddy Owens, Ballycloughan, Carrickboy, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his brother Tom and his niece Anna. Sadly missed by his loving niece Yvonne (London), his nephews Francie (Cayman Islands) and Patrick (London), good neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing in the Nursing Home Chapel on Monday, May 23 from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday, May 24 to St Ann's Church, Ballycloughan, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ardagh Cemetery.

Michael Brady, Cloone, Leitrim / Gorey, Wexford



The death occurred, peacefully at the North West Hospice, Sligo, on Monday, May 16, 2022 of Michael Brady, Drumhallagh, Cloone, Co Leitrim and formerly of Clone, Gorey, Co. Wexford and Johnstone, Scotland. Predeceased by his wife; Anne (Annie) son; Thomas (Tommy), brothers; Paddy and Tommy, sisters; Anne and Mary and his daughter-in-law Caren. Sadly missed by his loving family, his sons; Michael, Gerard and John, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and his many friends. May Michael’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Michael will lie in repose at his residence on Tuesday, May 24 from 3pm – 10pm (Eircode N41 KR58) with prayers at 6pm. Remains to arrive at St. Mary’s Church Cloone on Wednesday, May 25 for funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by cremation to Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan (Eircode H12 RF78).

No flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired to Cancer Care West Galway care of McKeon’s Funeral Director’s Cloone. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html

Please adhere to no handshaking, wearing of masks and social distancing protocols.The family appreciate your sympathy and understanding at this sad time.

Sidney Beale, Aghnahunshin, Rooskey, Co Leitrim

The death occurred, at St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick on Shannon aged 101 years, on Saturday, May 21, 2022 of Sidney Beale, ‘San Anton’, Aghnahunshin, Rooskey, Co Leitrim and formerly from Wolston, Warwickshire, England.

Sadly missed by his son Alan and daughter in law Jo, relatives, neighbours and friends. Private Cremation.

House private, please. ‘At Rest’.

Terry McGovern, Breffni Crescent, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim / Glangevlin, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, at home after a short illness, surrounded by his loving wife and family, on Sunday, May 22, 2022 of Terry McGovern, Breffni Crescent, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim and formerly Glangevlin, Co Cavan.

Predeceased by his mother Elizabeth, father Edward and father-in-law John James (Glancy). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Maria, daughters Lisa Duignan (Drumshanbo) and Emily, sons Gary, Terry and Lee, son-in-law Alan, grandchildren Effie and Tommy, sisters Mary and Cait, mother-in-law Emily, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, niece, nephew, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Terry will repose at his home on Tuesday, May 24 from 3pm until 8pm. Walk through only. Terry's funeral cortege will leave his home on Wednesday morning, May 25 at 11.15am to arrive at St Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon with burial afterwards to St Patrick's Cemetery, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the link Terry's Funeral Mass

The McGovern family are very grateful for your support and understanding at this difficult time. To keep everyone safe please refrain from hand shaking. House private outside of reposing times please.



Paddy Murphy, Pakenham Hall Road, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, following a short illness at the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar, on Sunday, May 22, 2022 of Paddy Murphy, Pakenham Hall Road, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. Loving husband and best friend of Bernie and dear brother of Martin, Mary, Angela and Olivia. Paddy will be sadly missed by his wife and family, sisters-in-law Lizzie and Elizabeth, brothers-in-law Martin and Gabriel, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at Gilsenans Funeral Home, Mullingar on Tuesday, May 24 from 4.30pm concluding with evening prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, May 25 at 2pm in St Michael's Church, Castlepollard which may be viewed live at https://castlepollard-church-1.click2stream.com/ . Burial will take place afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.gilsenanfuneralhome.ie . House private please.

Dr Gaafar Elomari, Corrigeen, Eslin, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, in Cairo, Egypt, following a courageous battle with kidney disease, on Wednesday, May 18 of Dr Gaafar Elomari, Corrigeen, Eslin, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim. He was surrounded by his loving family, wife Margaret, son Tarig, daughter Joanna and members of his extended family. He will be sadly missed by his grandsons Noah and Adam, son-in-law Kephas and Tarig’s partner Nikki. He will also be fondly remembered by his extended Sudanese family and his family in Ireland, Gerry, Terry-Joe, Lily and Phyllis, his nieces and nephews and his neighbours and friends.

House open on Tuesday, May 24 from 4pm to 7pm. Burial on Wednesday morning, May 25 at 11am in Mohill new cemetery.



Tobias Clarke, Milltownpass, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully in Wexford in the tender care of his daughter, Rosie, on Monday, May 23, 2022 of Tobias (Jack) Clarke, Milltownpass, Westmeath and formerly of Mullacash, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare. Beloved husband of the late Mai. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters Rosie and Kathleen, sons Michael and Seamus, daughters-in-law Anne and Yvonne, sons-in-law Patrick and Kenneth, grandchildren Tobias, Oscar, Roisin, Niamh, Seamus, Conor, Mairead, Pierce, Ireland, Maeve, Katie, Louis and Jake. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, May 25 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Rathowen, Co Westmeath, followed by private burial in Ballyrush Cemetery, Castlebaldwin, Co Sligo. House private please.

