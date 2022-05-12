Deaths in Longford - Thursday, May 12, 2022

William Breslin, Ballinalee, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at Tullamore Regional Hospital, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 of William Breslin, Esker, Ballinalee, Co Longford.

Beloved husband of the late Mary and much loved Dad to Pauline. He will be very sadly missed by his daughter, son-in-law Thomas Lynch (Four Roads, Roscommon), brothers Daniel (Danny) and Patrick, his grandchildren Mary Frances, Kathleen Ann and Thomas William, niece, nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends. May William rest in peace.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Thursday evening, May 12 from 5pm until 6.30pm (walk through only please). Removal from the Funeral Home on Friday morning, May 13 at 10.45am arriving at St Mary’s Church, Ennybegs, Co Longford for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. For those wishing to offer their sympathies, we suggest using the online condolence link on rip.ie. The Breslin and Lynch family very much appreciate your support at this time. Please note that the funeral Mass will be broadcast and can be viewed live on Friday, May 13 at 12 noon by CLICKING HERE

Kevin Skelly, Carrickboy, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by his loving family in Beaumont Hospital, on Monday, May 9, 2022 of Kevin Skelly, Carrickboy, Longford. Predeceased by his father Joe. Deeply regretted by his wife Catherine, children Joseph, Sarah, John and Ruth, mother Imelda, sisters Helen and Maria, sister in law, brothers in law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Thursday and Friday, May 12 and 13 from 5pm until 8pm. House strictly private at all other times. Funeral Mass on Saturday, May 14 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Legan. Burial afterwards in Carrickedmond Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Patient Comfort Fund in Beaumont Hospital c/o Gogan Funeral Directors or any family member. The family appreciates your support and consideration at this sad time.

Aidan Marsden, Knockowen Road, Tullamore, Offaly / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at the Regional Hospital, Tullamore, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 of Aidan Marsden, Knockowen Road, Tullamore, Offaly / Longford. Predeceased by his wife Joyce and brother Pat. Aidan will be sadly missed by his loving family Paul, Brian, Una and Eoin, daughters in law Nicola and Vivian, his grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Aidan Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday evening, May 11 from 5pm until Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday afternoon, May 12 to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on http://www.tullamoreparish.ie/component/content/article/63-twenty-fifteen/3594-mywebcam2

House Private On Thursday, Please. The family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Packie Lynch, Renehan, Abbeylara, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the care of The staff at Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Monday, May 9, 2022 of Packie Lynch, Renehan, Abbeylara, Co Longford. Predeceased by his parents, Eugene and Mary Lynch, sister, Brigid Gilligan, brothers, John, Thomas and Oliver. Deeply regretted by his brother, Eugene, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, carers and a wide circle of friends and neighbours. May Packie Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home at Renehan Abbeylara on Wednesday, May 11 from 4pm to 8.30pm. House private at all other times, please. Removal on Thursday, May 12 to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeylara, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

John Moran, Clonterm, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, but peacefully, on Friday, May 6, 2022 of John Moran, Clonterm, Longford. Predeceased by his beloved wife Linda and by his father Jimmy. John will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, daughters Cathriona and Joeann, sons James and Kevin, mother Kate-ann, sister Valerie, brothers Seamus and Martin, Cathriona’s partner Andrew, James’ partner Kirsten, Kevin’s partner Morgane, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, niece, nephew, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 11 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, May 12 in St Mel’s Cathedral at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. House private to family and close friends please.



Margaret Dowdican (née Tiernan), Corbeg, Tullaghan, Leitrim / Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at Sligo University Hospital on Saturday, May 7, 2022 of Margaret Dowdican (nee Tiernan), Corbeg, Tullaghan, Leitrim/ Longford and formerly of Cloonart, Bornacoola, Co Longford.

Sadly missed and fondly remembered with love by her children, John, Frances, Ann, Michael, Helen, Danny and Mary, grandchildren, Daniel, Anita, Owen, Dylan, Rebecca, Shannon, Megan, Grace, Katie and Seán, her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother James, sisters Mary & Elizabeth, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by her husband Mack, parents Michael and Gretta, son-in-law Paddy, grandson baby Jack and grandnephew baby Morgan.

Reposing at the family home on Tuesday, May 10 and Wednesday, May 11 from 2pm until 10pm. Removal on Thursday morning, May 12 to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Tullaghan for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St Aidan's Cemetery, Kinlough. House Private on Thursday morning, May 12 please. Condolences can be left on the condolence page of www.mcgloinfunerals.com . Margaret's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Kinlough/Glenade Parish Facebook Page.

Eileen McNaboe, Mulrick, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Cavan General Hospital, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 of Eileen McNaboe, Mulrick, Loch Gowna, Co. Cavan.

Predeceased by her dear husband Michael and her daughter Mary. Cherished and deeply regretted by her sons; Gerry, Eugene, Michael, Seamus, John, Noel and Raymond, daughters; Teresa, Eveleen, and Gilliesa, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, her foster sister Margaret Harper, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, close neighbours and a large circle of friends. RIP.

Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium Cavan, on Thursday, May 12 from 4-6pm with removal to the Church Of The Holy Family, Loch Gowna, to arrive for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, May 13 at 12pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Kathleen (Kay) Cumiskey (née Maloney), Loughbollard, Clane, Kildare / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home, after a long illness bravely borne, on Monday, May 9, 2022 of Kathleen (Kay) Cumiskey (née Maloney), Loughbollard, Clane, Co. Kildare and late of Teffia Park, Longford.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Noel, children Audrey, Carol, Tom, Alan and Cormac, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Wednesday, May 11 from 5pm - 8pm. Removal from the Funeral Home on Thursday, May 12 at approximately 9:30am to arrive at the Church of St Patrick and St Brigid, Clane for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery, Clane. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Friends of St Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh by clicking on the following link : https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/ways-to-donate/

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday, May 12 at 10am by clicking on the following link : https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/?msclkid=370bfb53cfab11ecbc9c08d1f38ccfa9

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues. For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

Faith White (née Howe), Westmeath

The death occurred, passed away in her treasured leafy lakeshore garden in her 89th year, on Saturday, April 30, 2022 of Faith White (née Howe), County Westmeath, formerly Baily.

Beloved by her children, Shane and Roxanne, son-in-law Karim, relatives and many friends. The funeral and burial will take place in St Michael's Church of Ireland Church in Castlepollard at 3pm on Friday, May 13. The funeral service can be viewed via livestream on https://www.facebook.com/Rjpdolan.378 .

Instead of bringing flowers, please plant some flowers or a tree in your favourite place. The family are very mindful of the risk of Covid-19, and those attending the funeral service are respectfully requested to observe social distancing, wear a face covering at all times and avoid shaking hands.

Mick and Trevor Monaghan, The Downs, Mullingar, Co Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully at their residences, on Monday, May 2, 2022 of Mick and Trevor Monaghan, The Downs, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and late of Coventry, England.

Mick was predeceased by his loving wife Mary, brothers John, Jim, Patsy, and sister Mary. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken daughter Caroline, daughter-in- law Claire, son-in-law Tim, sister Bernie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Trevor will be missed by his heartbroken wife Claire, daughter Siobhan, son Ryan, sister Caroline, brother-in-law Tim, aunt Bernie, nieces, nephews and cousins. May they rest in Peace.

A memorial mass will be held for both Mick and Trevor in St Michael's Church, Castlepollard on Sunday, May 8 at 09:30am. Funeral Arrangements Later.

