Deaths in Longford - Monday, May 9, 2022

Denis Flaherty, No 112 Teffia Park, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Friday, May 6, 2022 of Denis Flaherty, No. 112 Teffia Park, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Dominic and Evelyn and his brother Dominic. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sisters Helen (Oates), Elizabeth, Mary (Daly) and Philomena, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, friends and good neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Removal from Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athlone road, N39 K381, to Saint Mel’s Cathedral, Longford on Monday morning May 9, for Funeral Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live – Please go to www.longfordparish.com and click on “Live Web Stream”

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. House Private Please.

Séamus MacAogain, Longford / Cork City, Cork



The death occurred on Thursday, May 5, 2022 of Seamus MacAogain, Colehill, Co Longford & La Gomera, Spain at Cork University Hospital.

Séamus loving father of Sarah, Simon and Stephen and dear brother of Michael, Paula, Eithne, Theresa and Anthony.

Sadly missed by his loving children and their mother Mida, his grandchildren, family, relatives and a wide circle of friends in Ireland and Spain. Cremation Service will take place on Tuesday, May 10 at 11am in the Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy, Co Cork which will be lived streamed on https://www.islandcrematorium.ie/services/

Donations in lieu of flowers to https://www.marymount.ie/

Please leave your personal message for Séamus’s family through www.jerhoconnorfuneralhomes.ie

May he rest in peace.

Bernard Smith, Abbeylara, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at the Royal Liverpool Hospital, on Monday, April 25, 2022 of Bernard Smith, Abbeylara, Co Longford.

Father to Bernard, Cathy and Derek. Will be sadly missed by his extended family. Funeral service and cremation will be held at the Springwood Cremation Chapel on Monday, May 9 at 1.15pm. No flowers please. Livestream link watch.obitus.com

Username cedu9005 Password 363379



Paul Donohoe, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan / Dublin



The death occurred on Sunday, May 8, 2022 of Paul Donohoe, ‘Hawthorn Lodge’, Aughavains, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan and formerly of the International Bar, Wicklow Street, Dublin.

Much loved and loving husband of Trish (Hannick). Sadly missed by his loving wife, his much loved children, Paula (Niall), John (Kelly), James and Bridget, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Monday, May 9 from 4pm until 9pm. Removal on Tuesday morning, May 10 at 11.30am to the Church of the Holy Family Loch Gowna to arrive for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands, Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan. This is the link to Paul Donohoe's Funeral Mass https://vimeo.com/707501472 or Facebook Page link https://www.facebook.com/Lakelands-Funeral-Home-and-Crematorium-107351748065778 May he Rest In Peace.

Clare Harwood, formerly Main Street, Ballinagh, Co Cavan



The death occurred, suddenly, at the Mater Hospital, Dublin, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 of Clare Harwood, formerly Main Street, Ballinagh, Co. Cavan, also Limerick and Dublin. Beloved daughter of the late Jim Harwood, sister of the late Barry and Ray, and Aunt of the late Kevin. Clare will be very sadly missed by her son Jim and daughter Jennifer, her mother Esther, sister Mar, brothers Jim and Niall, brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, all her relatives and many friends. May she rest in peace.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, would be appreciated by the family to St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown c/o McMahon Funeral Directors, McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Cavan or to any Family members. House Private Please.

Funeral Arrangements Later



Jim Cox, Pettitswood View, Mullingar, Co Westmeath



The death occurred, suddenly at his residence, on Thursday, May 5, 2022 of Jim Cox, Pettitswood View, Mullingar and formerly of Rathowen, Co Westmeath.

Deeply regretted by his family, sorrowing wife Marian, heartbroken daughter Shaunagh, brothers, Kit (Bardenstown), Mick (Ballycumber, Offaly), sisters Carmel Farrell (Finneragh, Ardagh), Imelda Gibney (Moylagh, Oldcastle), Teresa (Bardenstown) and Ann Brady (Gelsha, Ballinalee), his aunt Sr Zita, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at the Hospital Mortuary, Mullingar on Monday evening, May 9 from 4pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass in Rathowen Church on Tuesday, May 10 at 11am followed by Private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Please adhere to current Covid guidelines and mask wearing.

Pat Leddy, Drumgore, Loughduff, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at The Lisdarn Unit, Cavan, on Saturday, May 7, 2022 of Pat Leddy, Drumgore, Loughduff, Cavan. Predeceased by his wife Peggy and his sister Cissy. Sadly missed by his son Gerry and Patricia, nephew J J, niece Mary, cousins, neighbours and his many friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Kilcogy Village(N39W1D6) on Monday evening, May 9 from 7 pm. with prayers at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning, May 10 at 11am in St. Joseph's Loughduff. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

House strictly private. Walk through only and no hand shaking please.

Bridie Halton, Knightsbrook, Trim, Meath / Loughduff, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully at Our Lady's Hospital Navan surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, May 6, 2022 of Bridie Halton, Knightsbrook, Trim, Meath / Loughduff, Cavan. Predeceased by her parents Agnes and Connie. Sadly missed by by her loving brothers Paul and Con, sisters Marie Maher, Bernie McNamee and Anne Fitzgerald, aunt Annamay, sisters in law Mary Anne and Martina, brothers in law Brendan, Liam and Michael, nephews, nieces, grand niece, grand nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Bridie rest in peace.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Kilcogy Village, (N39WID6) on Sunday evening, May 8 from 3pm with prayers at 5pm followed by removal to St Joseph's Church, Loughduff, (H12F968) arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, May 9 at 3pm. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd, Cavan. Please respect the family wishes and refrain from hand shaking.

Faith White (née Howe), Westmeath

The death occurred, passed away in her treasured leafy lakeshore garden in her 89th year, on Saturday, April 30, 2022 of Faith White (née Howe), County Westmeath, formerly Baily.

Beloved by her children, Shane and Roxanne, son-in-law Karim, relatives and many friends. The funeral and burial will take place in St Michael's Church of Ireland Church in Castlepollard at 3pm on Friday, May 13. The funeral service can be viewed via livestream on https://www.facebook.com/Rjpdolan.378 .

Instead of bringing flowers, please plant some flowers or a tree in your favourite place. The family are very mindful of the risk of Covid-19, and those attending the funeral service are respectfully requested to observe social distancing, wear a face covering at all times and avoid shaking hands.

Charles (Charlie) McAllister, Crunkill, Rooskey, Co Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully at his home, on Thursday, May 5, 2022 of Charles (Charlie) McAllister, Crunkill, Rooskey, Co Roscommon. Predeceased by his son Neill and Greta, deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Dorothy, son Ian, stepsons and stepdaughter, Alice, grandchildren, his sister Eileen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Charlie Rest in Peace.

Removal on Monday, May 9 to arrive at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey for funeral Mass at 11am, livestream https://www.churchtv.ie/rooskey/ followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan at 1.30pm. Livestream https://cam1188.click2stream.com/ Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation care of McGowan Funeral Directors, Dromod or via link https://irishheart.ie/ways-to-give/give-once/

House Private Please. Due to Covid-19 please refrain from hand shaking, wear masks and use hand sanitiser. The family are extremely grateful for your consideration and support.

Mick and Trevor Monaghan, The Downs, Mullingar, Co Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully at their residences, on Monday, May 2, 2022 of Mick and Trevor Monaghan, The Downs, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and late of Coventry, England.

Mick was predeceased by his loving wife Mary, brothers John, Jim, Patsy, and sister Mary. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken daughter Caroline, daughter-in- law Claire, son-in-law Tim, sister Bernie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Trevor will be missed by his heartbroken wife Claire, daughter Siobhan, son Ryan, sister Caroline, brother-in-law Tim, aunt Bernie, nieces, nephews and cousins. May they rest in Peace.

A memorial mass will be held for both Mick and Trevor in St Michael's Church, Castlepollard on Sunday, May 8 at 09:30am. Funeral Arrangements Later.

