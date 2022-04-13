Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Seamus Kiernan, Claremont Court, Glasnevin, Dublin / Gowna, Co Cavan / Dring, Co Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at his residence, on Sunday, April 10, 2022 of Seamus Kiernan, 106 Claremont Court, Glasnevin, Dublin 11 and formerly of Cloonagh, Dring, Co. Longford.

Deeply regretted by his brothers; John (England) and Martin (Loch Gowna), sisters Maureen (Dublin), Lizzie (Loch Gowna), sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May Seamus rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence on Friday, April 15 from 2 pm until 8 pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, April 18 in St. Columba's Church, Mullinalaghta, Co Longford, N39EY17 at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in the local cemetery. In keeping with government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, please refrain from handshaking and wear a face mask. Livestream available on ‘Parish of Gowna and Mullinalaghta’ Facebook page. Family flowers only and donations in lieu, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.

Sean Quinn, Raheny, Dublin / Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at home, on Friday, April 8, 2022 of Sean (Alo) Quinn, late of Raheny, Dublin and formerly of Longford.

Predeceased by his parents Annie and Michael and his brother Martin; he will be very sadly missed by his brothers Frank and Tom, sisters-in-law Eileen and Betty, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. May he Rest in Peace.

A Humanist Service will take place on Thursday, April 14, 2022 in Dardistown Crematorium Chapel at 3.15pm. The service can be viewed live by clicking the following link at approx. 3.15pm on Thursday afternoon, April 14: Dardistown Crematorium Chapel Webstream

Family flowers only please.

Tom Wynne, Killeenboy, Kilteevan, Co Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Portiuncula University Hospital and previously the devoted care of Costello’s Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 of Tom Wynne, Killeenboy, Kilteevan, Roscommon.

Predeceased by his parents Peter and Annie, brother John and sister Sr. Mary Raphael. He will be very sadly missed by his sister-in-law Bernadette, nieces Raphael, Antoinette and Elizabeth, nephew John, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Tom rest in peace.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Wednesday evening, April 13 from 5pm until 6.30pm (walk through only please). Removal afterwards to St Joseph’s Church, Kilteevan (via Creevy) arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 7pm. Funeral Liturgy on Holy Thursday morning, April 14 at 11am with burial afterwards in Kilteevan Cemetery. The Wynne family very much appreciates your support at this time. Please note that Tom’s funeral Mass will be broadcast and can be viewed live on Wednesday evening, April 13 at 7pm by CLICKING HERE

Richard Merriman, Ankerland, Fore, Castlepollard, Westmeath / Virginia, Cavan



The death occurred, tragically, on Saturday, April 9, 2022 of Richard Merriman (age 36) of Ankerland, Fore, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath residing in Knocktemple, Munterconnaught, Co Cavan. Sadly missed by his Fiancée Jane Keogh, his parents Michael and Maria, brother Robert, sisters Lisa and Roseanna, the Keogh family, nephew, nieces, cousins, uncles, aunts, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May Richard Rest in Peace.

Richard will repose at his family residence Ankerland, Fore, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath (Eircode N91KW65), on Wednesday, April 13 from 4pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning, April 14 to St Feichin's Church, Fore for funeral mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to current Covid-19 advice in relation to mask wearing. Richard's funeral mass can be viewed on the following link https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-fechins-fore

Sarah Beirne (née Faughnan), Annaduff, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital in her 100th year, on Sunday, April 10, 2022 of Sarah Beirne (nee Faughnan), Annaduff, Drumsna, Co Leitrim.

Beloved wife of the late Michael, sadly missed by Marian, Teresa, Anne and their families, brother in law John, sisters in law Elizabeth, Kay and Margaret, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, great grand niece, great grand nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Sarah Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday evening, April 12 from 4.30 until 6pm (walk through only) followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception Drumsna to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass for Sarah will take place on Wednesday, April 13 at 12 noon followed by burial in Annaduff Cemetery. Due to COVID -19 please refrain from hand shaking, wear masks and use hand sanitiser.

The family is extremely grateful for your consideration and support.

Bernadette Keaney (née Mulvey), Bridge Street, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



The death occurred, suddenly, at Galway University Hospital on Friday, April 8, 2022 of Bernadette Keaney (nee Mulvey), Bridge Street, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by her husband John, son Mark and sister Eithne Smyth. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughters Rachael (Carrick-on-Shannon), Ruth (Australia), sons Ivan (Carrick-on-Shannon), Karl (Claremorris) daughters-in-law Sheila and Orla, son-in-law Craig, grandchildren Katie, Conor, Paul, Thomas, Niall, Ellen, Brian and Sean, sisters Ita (Ballinrobe), Carmel (Ballinrobe), Stella (Galway) and Angela (Maynooth), brothers Aidan (Dublin) and Cyril (Drumshanbo), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday, April 12 from 3pm until 5pm (walk through only please) with removal at 6.30pm to St Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, April 13 at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to St Mary’s Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link Bernadette's Funeral Mass

The Keaney family is very grateful for your support and understanding at this difficult time. House private outside of reposing times please.

