Deaths in Longford - Thursday, April 7, 2022

Kevin Hagan, Rhyne, Killoe, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, Co Galway, on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 of Kevin Hagan, Rhyne, Killoe, Longford. He is predeceased by his parents James and Margaret, brothers Michael and Patrick. Kevin will be sadly missed by his family, brothers John and Thomas, sister-in-law Colette, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Thursday, April 7 from 6pm, concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, April 8 at 12 noon in St Oliver's Church, Cullyfad, Co Longford, followed with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Kevin's family would like to thank the staff of Innis Ree Nursing Home for all their care and support.

Kate Noonan (née Quinn), Abbeyshrule, Longford / Antrim



The death occurred, peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, April 4, 2022 of Kate Noonan (née Quinn), Abbeyshrule, Longford and Cushendall, Antrim.

Beloved wife of Liam and loving sister of Pat, Sarah, Jamie, Donal, Robert and the late Martin. Sister-in-law to Veronica, Tommy, Patricia, Anne Eugene, John, Michael, the late Larry RIP, Paul, Mary and Edel. Kate's remains will leave her brother's residence on Thursday, April 7 for Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Cushendall at 10am, and can be viewed on St. Mary's Parish Church Webcam. May Kate Rest In Peace.

Catherine Mulhare, 8 Tuscany Park, Baldoyle, Dublin, D13 A6W6 / Edgeworthstown, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the excellent care of the staff of the Mater Private Hospital, Dublin, on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 of Catherine Mulhare, Baldoyle, Dublin and formerly of Cloncaugh, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Betty and Pauline, brothers Peter and Patrick, niece Emily, nephews Matthew and Cathal, her treasured aunts Moll and Biddy, sisters-in-law Fiona and Valerie, her many cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Catherine will repose at her home, 8 Tuscany Park, Baldoyle, D13 A6W6 on Thursday, April 7 from 4-7pm. Catherine's funeral cortege will travel via Streete and Cloncaugh, to arrive at St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Friday, April 8. Burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live on the following link, please go to https://www.churchtv.ie/edgeworthstown/ The family appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Veronica Lennon, Shepherds Bush, London and, Moatefarrell, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in London, on Friday, March 18, 2022 of Veronica Lennon, Shepherds Bush, London and formerly of Lisameen, Moatefarrell, Co Longford.

She was predeceased by her parents James and Helen, brothers Eugene, Jim and John, and nephew Jimmy (New Jersey). Veronica will be sadly missed by her loving family, brother Enda (New Jersey), sister Ann King (Dublin), nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, neighbours and friends in London and longford. You will always be in our thoughts, and forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace Veronica.

Funeral Service will take place in St Augustines Church, Hammersmith, London, on Wednesday, April 6 at 5.30pm.

Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, April 9 in The Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee, Co Longford at 11am, followed by burial in St Emer's Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.facebook.com/parishofClonbroney/

Sheila Donnelly (née Scarry), Newtowncashel, Co Longford / Rathcoffey, Kildare

The death occurred, peacefully, on Monday, April 4, 2022 of Sheila Donnelly (nee Scarry), Newtowncashel, Co Longford and late of Rathcoffey, Co Kildare.

Beloved wife of the late Brian and mother of the late Marc. Deeply regretted by her loving children Aine, Colm, Eoghan, Niall and Cathal, daughter-in-law Laura, grandchildren, great-granddaughters Eloise and Charlotte, extended family and friends. Rest In Peace.

A private family funeral will take place for Sheila on Thursday, April 7.

Kathleen Brady (née Colreavy), Corroneary, Aughavas, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the staff at Sligo University Hospital and formerly of St. Patrick’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon, on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 of Kathleen Brady (née Colreavy), Corroneary, Aughavas, Leitrim. May Kathleen's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

