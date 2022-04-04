Deaths in Longford - Monday, April 4, 2022

Marcella Farrell (née McCormack), Kilglass, Legan, Longford



The death occurred on Sunday, April 3, 2022 of Marcella Farrell (née McCormack), Kilglass, Legan, Longford. Predeceased by her beloved husband Paddy ,by her sisters Kate-ann Flynn , Betty Orohoe and Mamie Kane and also by her brother John Joe. Marcella will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, sister Peggy O’Reilly (Edenderry) ,nieces, nephews , relatives ,neighbours and friends, especially Liz Bannon and Sr. Theresa. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Monday, April 4 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm (walk through only). Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday, April 5 in St.Mary’s Church, Legan with interment afterwards in Ardagh cemetery.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please donations if desired to North West hospice , c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Michael Tighe, Annaly Park, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his family, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 of Michael Tighe (Ex. 17th Inf Btn., Connolly Barracks), Annaly park, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his parents, by his brother Patrick and by his sisters Marie and Bridget. Michael will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his beloved wife Alice, daughters Sandra Martin (Celbridge) and Antonette Keenan (Longford), sons Michael (U.S.A.) and Mark (Cavan), daughters-in-law Maureen and Patricia, sons-in-law Michael and Brendan, grandchildren Dara, Shaena, Erin, Michael, Connor, Ben, Mia, Lauren, Tíornaigh and Ruán, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Sunday, April 3 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm (walk through only). Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, April 4 in St Mel’s Cathedral at 11am, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, at 1.30pm. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.

Bernard Farnan, Ballymanus, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the care of the staff of Newbrook Nursing Home, Mullingar, on Sunday, April 3, 2022 of Bernard Farnan, Ballymanus, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath.

Sadly missed by his niece Fiona, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Bernard Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Newbrook Nursing Home, Mullingar, on Monday, April 4 from 6.15pm, followed by removal at 7.15pm to arrive at St Michael’s Church, Castlepollard at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, April 5 at 2pm, with burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Castlepollard. Family flowers only, please; donations, if so desired, to a charity of your choice. Bernard’s Funeral Mass will be broadcast at the following link: https://castlepollard-church-1.click2stream.com/

The family thanks you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time.

Brian Holding, Esker South, Ballinalee, Co Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in Cavan General Hospital, on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 of Brian Holding, Esker South, Ballinalee, Co Longford.

Brian will be sadly missed by his family, friends and neighbours. May he rest in Peace.

A private cremation will take place.

