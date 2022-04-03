Deaths in Longford - Sunday, April 3, 2022

Michael Tighe, Annaly Park, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his family, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 of Michael Tighe (Ex. 17th Inf Btn., Connolly Barracks), Annaly park, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his parents, by his brother Patrick and by his sisters Marie and Bridget. Michael will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his beloved wife Alice, daughters Sandra Martin (Celbridge) and Antonette Keenan (Longford), sons Michael (U.S.A.) and Mark (Cavan), daughters-in-law Maureen and Patricia, sons-in-law Michael and Brendan, grandchildren Dara, Shaena, Erin, Michael, Connor, Ben, Mia, Lauren, Tíornaigh and Ruán, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Sunday, April 3 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm (walk through only). Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, April 4 in St Mel’s Cathedral at 11am, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, at 1.30pm. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.

Josephine Reilly (née Kiernan), Lisryan, Granard, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by her beloved family and in the wonderful care of the staff of Portiuncula Nursing Home, Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath, on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 of Josephine Reilly (née Kiernan), Lisryan, Granard, Longford and formerly of Purth Cross, Dring, Co. Longford. She is predeceased by her husband Tom, son Sean and infant daughter Teresa, and her grand daughters Lisa and Avril. Josephine will be forever missed by family, son Thomas-J, daughters Cait, Roseann, Pauline and Aishling, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. A gentle nature, A heart of gold, these are the memories we will hold. Rest in Peace Josephine.

Removal from her family home on Sunday, April 3 at 10.30am to arrive at Boherquill Church, for Funeral mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Due to the increased number of Covid Cases, the family home will remain private at all times, Please.

Brian Holding, Esker South, Ballinalee, Co Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in Cavan General Hospital, on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 of Brian Holding, Esker South, Ballinalee, Co Longford.

Brian will be sadly missed by his family, friends and neighbours. May he rest in Peace.

A private cremation will take place.

Mary Ann Lattimore (née Manning), Knocklongford, Mohill, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of her family and staff of Laurel Lodge, Nursing Home, Longford, on Thursday, March 31, 2022 of Mary Ann Lattimore née Manning, Knocklongford Mohill, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by her husband; Arthur, her daughters; Gillian and Jill. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters; Jennifer and Lorraine, sons; Arthur and Christopher, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers; Patrick and Jim, sister; Mena, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Mary Ann Rest in Peace.

Mary Ann will lie in repose at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Saturday, April 2 from 5.00pm – 6.30pm (walk through only). Mass of the Resurrection on Sunday, April 3 in St. Patrick’s Church Mohill at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mary Ann’s Mass will be streamed live on www.churchtv.ie/Mohill

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Laurel Lodge, Patient Comfort Fund care of McKeon’s Funeral Director’s Cloone, Co Leitrim. Please adhere to mask wearing, no hand shaking and social distancing protocols. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this time.

