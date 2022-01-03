Deaths in Longford - Monday, January 3, 2022

Johnny Donohue, Creevy, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, on Saturday, January 1, 2022 of Johnny Donohue, Creevy, Granard, Longford. Predeceased by his father Joe. Sadly missed by his mother Anne, brother Joe, sister-in-law Helen, nephew Cormac, nieces Ava and Aideen, uncle James Devine, aunt Catherine Cribbens relatives and all his good friends and neighbours. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home Barrack Street, Granard on Monday, January 3 from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Tuesday, January 4 from Smith’s Funeral home to St Mary’s Church, Carra, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Funeral cortège will leave Smith’s Funeral Home at 11.45am en route to St Mary’s Church, Carra for anybody who wishes to stand along the route as a mark of respect.

Due to the current H.S.E. and Government Covid-19 guidelines, reposing at the funeral home will be walk through only. The family thank you for your cooperation at this sad time.

Bernard Charles Conlon, Darogue, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Beaumont Hospital, on Friday, December 31, 2021 of Bernard Charles Conlon, Darogue, Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Patricia, one short month ago and his father Brian. Beloved father of Sophie and dear cherished son of Rose. Sadly missed by his daughter and mother, sister Elaine, mother-in-law Muriel, brothers in law Nick Murray, Richard and Brian Pullin, aunts, uncle, nephews, nieces, extended family and his many friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal to St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, this Monday evening, January 3 for prayers at 5pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 4 at 11am followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery. Bernard's funeral Mass will be streamed on St. Matthew's Church Facebook page. Those attending the Mass are asked to observe social distancing guidelines please. Private messages of condolence may be submitted here bernardremembered2021@gmail.com

Due to the ongoing Covid situation, the family have requested that the house remain strictly private during this sad and difficult time. Family flowers only, please.

Elizabeth (Lily) Ballesty (née Riggs), Main Street, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully in the company of her loving family, on Friday, December 31, 2021 of Elizabeth (Lily) Ballesty, Main Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford and formerly , Ballyglass, Rathconrath, Co Westmeath. Predeceased by her husband John. Sadly missed by her daughters Mary and Patricia and her sons Jim, Michael and Tom, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews and good friends and neighbours in Westmeath and Longford. Rest in Peace.

Removal from her home on Sunday, January 2 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown for 6pm. (walk through only). Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Monday, December 3 in St Matthew's Church, Milltown, Rathconrath, Co Westmeath. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with current guidelines and in order to keep everyone safe, please adhere to social distancing and wear a mask. The family appreciates your cooperation and support at this sad time. House private please.

Eddie (Edward) Regan, Newtownforbes, Longford / Dublin



The death occurred, peacefully in Mullingar General Hospital, on Friday, December 31, 2021 of Eddie (Edward) Regan, Newtownforbes, Longford and formerly of Regan's Bar, Tara Street, Dublin. He is predeceased by his parents Martin and Sarah and his brothers Martin and Stephen and sister-in-law Angela.

Eddie will be forever remembered with love by his family, his wife and best friend Eileen, his son Darren, brothers Joe and John, sister Kathleen, sisters-in-law Christine and Bernadette, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, and his many good neighbours and friends in Longford and in Dublin. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace Eddie.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Tuesday, January 4 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday, January 5 in St Mary's Church, Newtownforbes, Longford, followed by burial in Kingscourt Cemetery, Kingscourt, Co Cavan.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Laura Lynn Ireland c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member. Please remember to practise social distancing and wear a face covering at all times.

(Please Note: Golden Health Store, Grafton Court, Longford, will be closed all day Wednesday 05/01/2022)

Hugh Quinn, Drimure, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home, on Thursday, December 30, of Hugh Quinn, Drimure, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Denis and Annie. Hugh will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, brother Denis, good friend Kate, dog Cassie, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home (walk through only) on Sunday, January 2 from 4pm concluding with prayers at 6pm. Mass of the Resurrection in St. Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes, on Monday, January 3 at 11am, interment afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.churchtv.ie/newtownforbes

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. So as to keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to mask wearing and social distancing protocols.

Thomas (Tom) Brennan, Crannagh Beg, Drum & formerly of Aughavas, Co. Leitrim, Athlone, Roscommon / Athlone, Westmeath



The death occurred on Sunday, January 2, of Thomas (Tom) Brennan, Crannagh Beg, Drum & formerly of Aughavas, Co. Leitrim, Athlone, Roscommon / Athlone, Westmeath. Predeceased by his beloved wife Ann, & his brothers Sean, Owen and Michael. Deeply regretted by his sons Paul and Neil, daughters Dinah and Gretta, granddaughters Traci and Tara, sons in law, daughter in law, sister Maureen (McGlone), brother Malachy and his extended family and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Removal from his residence on Wednesday morning, January 5 to St Brigid’s Church, Drum for Mass of the resurrection at 11am, followed by burial in Drum Cemetery. Those who wish may line the route as a mark of respect.

Thomas's family are very conscious of the risks of Covid -19 therefore request those attending the funeral to please follow all guidelines in regard to sanitizing, mask wearing and refrain from handshaking & hugging. Thomas's family are very grateful for your support at this difficult time.

Saoirse Corrigan, Whitehall, Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, tragically, following an accident, on Friday, December 31, of Saoirse Corrigan, Whitehall, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Predeceased by her grandfather Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving mother Orlene, loving father Michael, Andy, Keri, brothers Cathal and Cillian, sisters Brónagh and Gráinne. Grandparents Michael-John, Josephine and Beatrice, Uncles, Aunts, extended family, all the staff and students at St Clare's College, Ballyjamesduff and a wide circle of friends.

May Saoirse's gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Shane Gilchrist, No. 1 Cionn Torc, Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, tragically, following an accident, on Friday, December 31, of Shane Gilchrist, No. 1 Cionn Torc, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Predeceased by his brother Joey. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Trisha, loving father David, brothers Luke, Bryan, Peter, sister Emma. Grandparents Johnny, Maureen, George and Imelda, uncles, aunts, extended family, The Hurling community and a wide circle of friends. May Shane's gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Patrick (Patsy) Conlon, Killinure, Glasson, Westmeath



The death occurred, unexpectedly, on Friday, December 31, of Patrick (Patsy) Conlon, Killinure, Glasson, Westmeath. Sadly missed by his loving wife Betty (née Barron), brother Michael, sisters-in-law Catherine and Phyllis, brothers-in-law Paddy and John, cousins, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, in-laws, relatives and many friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Removal on Monday morning, January 3 to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tubberclaire (via his residence) to arrive for private Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Patsy's Funeral Mass will be private for family members only. The family would like to thank you for your support at this sad time.

James Maguire, Chapel Road, Arva, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Cavan General Hospital, on Thursday, December 30, of James Maguire, Chapel Road, Arva, Cavan. Beloved husband of Margaret and dear father of Enda, Seamus, Gráinne Murphy and Aoife, Son-in- law Alan, daughter-in-law Sharon and Aoife’s partner Adam, adored grandchildren Emma, Leah , Jake, Grace, brother Vincent and his sisters Helen Clarke, Alice Donohoe, Tess Maguire and Ann Mc Donald (England), his sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan on Sunday, January 2 from 6pm to 8pm, removal on Monday morning, January 3 to Sacred Heart Church, Arva, arriving for 11 am Requiem Mass, interment afterwards in Coronea Cemetery. May He Rest In Peace.

Manfred Vaas, Lacken, Ballinagh, Co Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, comforted by his wife and son, on Friday, December 31, of Manfred Vaas, Lacken, Ballinagh, Co Cavan. Born 16th October 1942. He will be sadly missed by his wife Catharina (Ineke), son Roman, daughter-in-law Dorothy, grandchildren Callum and Amara.

Funeral Service on Monday, January 3 at 2.30pm in Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan, followed by Cremation. House private please. Funeral will be streamed live on Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium Facebook page.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to St Vincent de Paul care of Declan Finnegan funeral director or any family member. Please observe social distancing guidelines and face masks must be worn in the Funeral Home and Crematorium.

Martin Gibbons, Ballinafad, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, after a short illness bravely borne, on Wednesday, December 29, of Martin Gibbons, Bromley, Kent, England and formerly of Ballinafad, Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Son of the late Peter and Gretta Gibbons. May he rest in peace. Funeral arrangements later.

