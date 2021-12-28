Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Frances Fitzpatrick (née Fitzpatrick), Addinstown, Delvin, Westmeath / Dring, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the tender loving care of her family and nursing staff in Rose Lodge Nursing Home, Killucan, on Monday, December 27, of Frances Fitzpatrick, Addinstown, Delvin, Co Westmeath and formerly of Kilmore, Dring, Co Longford. Predeceased by her husband John. Loving mother of Brian (Leixlip), Declan (Edenderry), Sean (Ratoath), Raymond (Luxembourg) and Colm.

Frances will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Frances rest in peace.

Reposing at Ennis's funeral home, Killucan (N91 NN12) this Thursday afternoon, December 30 from 4pm followed by prayers at 5pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning, December 31 at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Delvin, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live online on Delvin Parish Facebook and on churchmedia.tv/Westmeath

The family thank you for your kind consideration at this very sad time.

Kathleen Glennon (née McGahey), Nolagh, Ballinalack, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully in the excellent care of the staff of Portiuncula Nursing Home, Multyfarnham, Co. Westmeath, on Sunday, December 26, of Kathleen Glennon (née McGahey), Nolagh, Ballinalack, Co Westmeath and late of Ballybay, Co Monaghan. Predeceased by her son Michael, husband James and her sister Mary Donaghy (Castleblayney).

Sadly missed by her children Catherine, Gerard, Camillus, John, Mary and Edward, sister Paula Drinan (Mullingar), brother John McGahey (Ballybay), grandchildren Michael, Matthew, Ella, Jack, Laura, Hannah, and Hugh, sister-in-law Eileen Glennon (Edgeworthstown), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal from her home on Tuesday evening, December 28 to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Rathowen for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, December 29 at 11am with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery, Edgeworthstown. There will be an opportunity at removal and Funeral Mass to sympathise (walk through only).

In accordance with current guidelines and to keep everyone safe, please adhere to social distancing and wear a mask. The family appreciates your cooperation and support at this sad time. House private please.

Francis Curran, Farneyhoogan, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St James’ Hospital, Dublin, on Saturday, December 25, of Francis Curran, Farneyhoogan, Longford Town, Longford and formerly of Congress Terrace, Longford. Francis will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, father Jimmy, mother Florrie, sister Maureen, twin brother Edward, brothers James and Stephen, niece Chloe, sisters-in-law Amanda and Sharon, brother-in-law Johnny, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home (walk through only) on Tuesday, December 28 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday, December 29 in St Mel's Cathedral at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. To keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols. Family home at Congress Terrace is private please.

Russell McHugh, Drumyouth, Arva, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully in Cavan General Hospital surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, December 26, of Russell McHugh,Avondale, Drumyouth, Arva, Co Cavan. Russell will be very sadly missed by his devoted wife Myrtle, daughters Marina and Theola, sons-in-law David and Nigel, grandchildren and great grandchild, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and large circle of friends.

Funeral cortege leaving the family home on Tuesday afternoon, December 28 at 1:30pm arriving at Derrylane Parish Church at 2pm for funeral service followed by committal in the adjourning churchyard. “Absent from the body, present with the Lord”.

Funeral Service will be livestreamed, link to follow later. House private please.

Helen Quinn (née McDermott), ''Sonas'' , Battery Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her family in the loving care of the nurses and staff of the Blackrock Clinic, on Thursday, December 23, of Helen Quinn (née McDermott), ''Sonas'', Battery Road, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by her mother Nellie and by her father Joe. Helen will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband John, daughters Emma and Aoife, sons John and Diarmuid, brother Gerard, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home (walk through only) on Thursday, December 30 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Friday, December 31 in St Mel's Cathedral at 11am , interment afterwards in Ballymacormack cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

For those of you who wished to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to may leave their personal messages in the condolences section below. The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time. So as to keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to mask wearing and social distancing protocols. House private, please.



George Crawford, Annaghmaconway, Cloone, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, on Wednesday, December 22, of George Crawford, Annaghmaconway, Cloone, Leitrim. Predeceased by his sister Maureen. Deeply regretted by his brother Tom and sister-in-law Margaret (Birmingham), nephews Shane and Enda Tiernan, Kenneth and Thomas Crawford and niece Caroline Crawford, extended family, relatives and his many neighbours and friends.May his Gentle soul rest in peace.

George’s remains will arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cloone via Drumbore Rd and Annaghmaconway for Funeral Mass on Tuesday, December 28 at 12 noon, followed by burial in the local cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html

Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government guidelines with regard to social distancing, handshaking and face coverings.

