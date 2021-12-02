Deaths in Longford - Thursday, December 2, 2021

Bertie Mills, Clonbrin, Abbeyshrule, Longford

The death occurred, unexpectedly, in the care of Tullamore Regional Hospital, in his 87th year, on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 of Bertie Mills, Clonbrin, Abbeyshrule, Longford. Dearly loved husband of Edré (née Waters) and loving dad of Jennifer Miller (Cork), Barbara Thompson (Longford) and Neville. Sadly missed by grandchildren Ross, Zara, Stuart, Ceri, Jack and Steven, sons-in-law Alan and Ashley, daughter-in-law Anne, his brother James (Clondalken), brother-in-law John Waters and a wide circle of friends and neighbours. The family request that the house and funeral remain strictly private please. The family appreciates all kind words and condolences at this difficult time.

Bertie's funeral cortege will leave his home this Thursday morning, December 2 at 11.15am to arrive at Taghshinny Church at 12 noon, via Abbeyshrule and Colehill. Burial will take place afterwards in Carrickedmond graveyard. Family flowers only, please.

Ellen Mary (Nellie) Small (née Tynan), St Alban’s, England and formerly, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at home in England, on Friday, November 5, 2021 of Ellen Mary (Nellie) Small (née Tynan), St Alban’s, England and formerly, Granard, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Christy. Nellie will be sadly missed and always remembered by her daughters Margaret, Christine, Elizabeth, Ellen and Anne, sisters Eilish and Sarah, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sons-in-law , nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.May She Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass takes place on Saturday, December 4 at St Mary’s Church Granard, at 12 noon followed by Christian burial in Granardkill Cemetery. Funeral cortège will leave Smith’s Funeral Home at Barrack Street, Granard on Saturday morning at 11.45am en route to St Mary’s Church for anybody who wishes to stand along the route as a mark of respect. Nellie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on this link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church-granard

Philip Patrick Kiernan, Crott, Moyne, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly in his home, on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 of Philip Patrick Kiernan, Crott, Moyne, Longford. He is predeceased by his parents Bernard and Margaret, brothers John and James and sister Mary Ellen. Philip will be sadly missed by his nephews, nieces, cousins and by his good friends and neighbours. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest In Peace Philip.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Wednesday, December 1 from 6pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral mass on Thursday, December 2 in St Francis Xavier's Church, Moyne at 11am, followed with burial in Legga Cemetery.

Please remember to practice social distancing at all times, there will be no handshaking and please wear a face covering.

Mary Boyle (née Murphy), Tullybawn, Aghacashel, Leitrim, N41 R727



The death occurred, suddenly at her home, on Wednesday, December 1 of Mary Boyle (née Murphy), Tullybawn, Aghacashel, Leitrim, N41 R727. Predeceased by her loving husband Terence Joe, daughter Philomena and her brother Sean. Deeply regretted by her sons Terence (Aghacashel), Gerard (Bornacoola), daughters Christina McGourty (Kiltubrid), Breege McGovern (Ballinamore), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, her beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Helen Cullen (Drumshanbo), brother Joey (U.K.) brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and her many friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday and Thursday evening, December 1 and 2 from 6pm to 10pm. Removal on Friday, December 3 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Aughnasheelin for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to Covid guidelines at all times. The mass can be viewed live online at https://churchtv.ie/aughnasheelin . Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

Patrick Rehill, Drumcroman, Ballinamore, Leitrim, N41 E2T8 / Ballyhaise, Cavan



The death occurred, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 of Patrick Rehill, Drumcroman, Ballinamore, Leitrim, N41 E2T8 / Ballyhaise, Cavan. Predeceased by his parents Francis and Josephine, brothers Joe and Frank, sister Anne and his beloved son Séan. Pat will be sadly missed by the mother of his children Tina McLoughlin, daughters Catherine (Paul), Clare (Pete) and son Michael (Nathalia), his brothers John P, Tom and Anthony, sisters Mae, Kathleen, Helena and Maria, his beloved grandchildren Finn, Frank, Maya, Lorcan, Aoife and Patrick, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday and Thursday, December 1 and 2 from 4pm to 8pm. A one way system will operate from Kiltyhugh via Corraleehan Rd. Removal on Friday, December 3 to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh cemetery.Please adhere to covid guidelines at all times. The Mass can be viewed online at https://churchtv.ie/ballinamore

Louis Quinn, Drumlonan, Ballinamore, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 of Louis Quinn, Drumlonan, Ballinamore, Leitrim. Predeceased by his brothers Fr. Michéal & John Gerard. He will be sadly missed by his wife Josie, sons John & Michael, daughter Mary, daughters-in-law Paula & Maeve, son-in-law Eamonn, beloved grandchildren Aisling, Louis, Colton, Olivia & Alannah, brother Thomas, sisters Mary, Ann, Angela & Noeleen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore on Wednesday evening, December 1 from 5pm until 8pm. Removal from his home in Drumlonan on Thursday morning, December 2 to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Oughteragh cemetery, Ballinamore. House private please. Mass may be viewed on line at www.churchtv.ie/ballinamore

Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government guidelines with regard to social distancing, handshaking and face coverings.

Mary Lynch (née Geraghty), Blacksod, Belmullet, Mayo / Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully at her home in Coventry, UK surrounded by her family, aged 83 years old, on Thursday, November 18, 2021 of Mary Lynch (nee Geraghty), Coventry, UK and formerly Blacksod Belmullet, Co Mayo and Fore, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. Beloved wife of Seamus and much-loved mother, grandmother and sister. May Mary Rest in Peace.

A celebration of Mary's life will take place in St Feichin's Church, Fore, Castlepollard, Co. Westmeath on Saturday, December 4 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers please, donations in Mary's memory may be sent directly to Alzheimer’s Society ( www.alzheimers.org.uk )

Please adhere to Public Health Guidelines in relation to Covid-19. Those attending the funeral are asked to refrain from shaking hands and to continue to wear face masks and to observe social distancing where necessary. The funeral mass can be viewed on the following link https://www.https://www.churchmedia.tv/camera/st-fechins-fore

Fr Anthony Boniface, Chilliwack, Vancouver, Canada and late of Leitrim Cross, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred on Thursday, November 25, 2021 of Fr Anthony Boniface, Chilliwack, Vancouver, Canada and late of Leitrim Cross, Newtownforbes, County Longford. Predeceased by his parents Charles and Lucy, infant brother Charles and brother-in-law John Vaughan.

Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Mary Vaughan (London), Elizabeth (Dublin) and Brigid Warburton (Dublin), brothers Jimmy, Finbar and Sylvester, brother-in-law Gerry, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, his special friends in Canada The McVicker family - Marieanne, Barry and Tina, who looked after him so well over a long number of years and a large circle of friends here and in Canada. May He Rest In Peace.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Funeral Arrangements Later.

