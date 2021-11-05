Deaths in Longford - Friday, November 5, 2021

Douglas McCormack, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon, on Thursday, November 4 of Douglas McCormack, late of Cloncoose and The Market Square, Longford. Predeceased by his beloved wife Noelle.

Douglas will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, sons Gordon,Clive, Matthew and Nathan, sister Phyllis Wilson, brother Isy, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Adam, Alyx, Ben, Zac, Eleanor, Arthur and Amy, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

Resting at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Saturday, November 6 from 5pm until 7pm. Removal on Sunday, November 7 to arrive at St John’s Church of Ireland, Battery Road for Funeral Service at 2pm, interment afterwards in St Paul’s Churchyard, Newtownforbes. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

To keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Longford Branch of the Alzheimer’s Society, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

John Joe Ghee, Ballymahon Road, Killashee, Longford



The death occurred on Thursday, November 4 of John Joe Ghee, Ballymahon Road, Killashee, Longford. Predeceased by his parents John and Sarah and by his sister Brigid Farrell. John Joe will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, niece Theresa Fox, nephews Sean and Francis Farrell, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Saturday, November 6 from 8pm concluding with prayers at 9.30pm. Removal on Sunday, November 7 to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Killashee for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Killashee Cemetery. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. To keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols.

Thomas Murtagh, Templemichael Glebe, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness, at St Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin on Sunday, October 31 of Thomas Murtagh, Templemichael Glebe, Longford Town, Longford. Thomas will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his heartbroken wife and best friend Renee, daughter Avril, sons Alan and Paul, his loving grandchildren Shauna, Lauren, Alex, Adam, Evan and Thomas, his son-in-law Nick, daughters-in-law Aileen and Isabella, brothers Michael and Donal, sisters Bridie, Annamay and Rose, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Friday, November 5 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday, November 6 in St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford, at 11am. A private cremation will take place. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. To keep everyone safe ,please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols. House strictly private please.

Kathleen (Kitty) Henry (née Marlow), Station Road, Kiltoom, Athlone, Roscommon / Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly and peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in the tender and loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff of the Oncology Unit at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore on Monday, November 1 of Kathleen (Kitty) Henry (neé Marlow), Station Road, Kiltoom, Athlone, Co Roscommon, and formerly of Cloncallow, Ballymahon, Co Longford. Predeceased by her loving husband Kieran and daughter in law Irene. Sadly missed by her loving son David, daughter Jacqui, David's partner Imelda, granddaughters Cheryl, Nicola, Laura and Sophie, brothers John, Joe and Frank (all Coventry, England), sister Helen McDermott (Loughglynn, Co. Roscommon), sisters in law, brother in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many good friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Mass of the Resurrection for Kathleen will take place in the Church of the Risen Christ, Kiltoom on Friday morning, November 5 at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. (Church numbers are limited to 50% capacity). Mass can be viewed live on the following link, www.churchservices.tv/kiltoom

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Mayo/Roscommon Hospice or any other Cancer research charity. The Henry family thank you for your support at this time.

Edwin Cowan, Shannow, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully following a short illness, surrounded by his loving family at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, on Wednesday, November 3 of Edwin Cowan, Shannow, Ballinagh, Co Cavan. Now reunited with his beloved daughter Jill. Dearly beloved husband & best friend of Margaret and dear father of Nigel (Fiona), Alan (Diane), Lynn (Michael) and the late Jill’s partner, Martin. Adored Grandchildren, Abbie, Thomas, Jade, Mia, Jason and Finn, Sister Yvonne (Gordon). Remembered with love by his wife, sons, daughter, partners, daughters-in-law, sister, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephew, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Resting at Lakelands Funeral home, Dublin Road, Cavan on Friday evening, November 5 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Face masks are required & social distancing guidelines will be in place. Funeral cortege will leave the family home on Sunday, November 7 at 1.30pm arriving at St Patrick’s Parish Church, Ballintemple for funeral service at 2pm followed by private family cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Cancer Research and St Patrick’s Church, Ballintemple C/O William Foster Funeral Director, Ricehill, Crossdoney, Cavan or any family member. ’In Heavenly Love Abiding’.

All those attending the funeral service or standing along the route as a mark of respect, please adhere to social distancing guidelines. The Cowan family would like to thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time.

James (JJ) Smith, London, England and Lisinanagh, Ballinagh, Co Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in a London Hospital, on Tuesday, November 2, of James (JJ) Smith, Lisinanagh, Ballinagh, Co Cavan and formerly London.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Rosaleen, son James, daughter Elizabeth, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, brothers Terry and Bernard, sisters Rose, Maureen, Bridget, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements later.

Pat McCabe, Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon, N41 AE42 / Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, suddenly, at his home, on Tuesday, November 2, of Pat McCabe, Tully, Kilmore, Carrick on Shannon, Co Roscommon. Predeceased by his wife Mary, mother Rosanne, father Joseph and brothers Gerard and John James. Sadly missed by his son Joe and daughter Claire, daughter-in-law Evgenia, son-in-law Conor, grandsons Patrick, Andrew, Daniel, Fiachra, Gabriel and Joshua, brother Kevin, sisters Rita, Ann, Bernadette, Úna, Maureen and Beatrice, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the Kilmore Inn, (N41 AE42), Kilmore on Friday, November 5 from 5pm until 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday, November 6 at 10.30am in St Brigid's Church Dangan. Burial afterwards in Coronea Cemetery, Coronea, Arva, Co Cavan. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Pieta House c/o Dermot Foley Funeral Director. Please adhere to all current Covid 19 guidelines, observe social distancing and wear face coverings. Messages of sympathy may be left in the 'Condolence' section on rip.ie. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

John Sutherland, Toome, Carrigallen, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at Charing Cross Hospital London, on Thursday, October 28 of John Sutherland London and formerly Toome, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Much loved son, brother and uncle. Predeceased by his father Sean. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his beloved mother Ita, brothers Gerard, Declan and Noel, sisters Ann and Marguerite, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, uncle Seamus, aunts-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral arrangements later.



Margaret Deane (Villazan), Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred on Saturday, October 30 of Margaret Deane ( Villazan ) Ballynacargy, Westmeath and Mount Shasta, California. Beloved wife of the late Jesús Villazan. Sister of Ann, Mary, Kathleen, Frank and the late John and Eileen and sister in law of Pat, Conrad, John, Norah and Teresa. She will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Orna and Amaya, sons in laws, Jean Philippe and Narendra, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends, in Ireland, Canada, Spain and California.

Memorial service to be held in California. May she rest in peace

