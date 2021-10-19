Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Kevin Michael Davis, Briar Hill, Liskillea, Waterfall, Cork / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his family at Cork University Hospital, on Sunday, October 17 of Kevin Michael Davis, Briar Hill, Liskillea, Cork and late of Longford.

Kevin Michael (late of FÁS) beloved husband of Ciss and loving father of Fíona, Sinéad and Fergal, dear brother of Cáithlín, Ita, Dympna and the late Maura, Philip, Aidan and Angela. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Tessa, brothers-in-law John and Charlie, sisters-in-law Carmel and Irene, his adored grandchildren Eoin, Esther, Seth, Orla and Oisín, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday, October 19 from 4pm to 6pm for family and close friends only. Requiem Mass at 2pm on Wednesday, October 20 in the Church of the Most Holy Heart of Mary, Goggins Hill (under new government guidelines the capacity of the church is 50%), but the Requiem Mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/105732007775162 Funeral afterwards to the Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy. Please leave your personal message for Kevin Michael’s family on the condolence section on www.jerhoconnorfuneralhomes.ie

Family flowers only, please. (All those attending church services are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines). May he rest in peace.

John (Seán) Edward Mulligan, Terenure, Dublin / Moyne, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at his home in his 94th year, following a short illness and surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, October 16,of John (Sean) Edward Mulligan, Terenure, Dublin/ Moyne, Co Longford. Predeceased by his daughters Mary, Anne and Fiona also his sisters May, Peggy, Bridgie, Helen and Anna. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nellie, his sons John, Michael, Joseph, Gerard, Denis, Brendan and David, his daughters Teresa, Frances and Breda, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his brothers Pat, Dennis and Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Rest in Peace. Family flowers only please. Donations may be made in lieu to the Peter McVerry trust at: https://pmvtrust.ie/donate/

Reposing at his home on Tuesday, October 19 from 2pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning, October 20 to the Church of the Three Patrons, Rathgar for funeral mass at 10 am which may be viewed through the parish web camera at: http://www.rathgarparish.ie/web-cam/ followed by burial in Bohernabreena Cemetery. Enquiries to Fanagan's Funeral Home, Lower Kimmage Road-014925959.

Michael Gaffney, The Donahies, Dublin / Carrigallen, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully in the care of AnovoCare Nursing Home and surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, October 18 of Michael (Mick) Gaffney, The Donahies, Dublin 13 and formerly of Corrala, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

Beloved husband of Rosaleen. Very sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter Rosemarie, sons Francis, Declan, Michael, Adrian and Brendan, daughters-in-law Tina, Elaine and Michelle, his adored grandchildren Ciaran, Aaron, Shane, Aoife and Ryan, god daughters Noeleen, Angela and Bernadette, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Staffords Funeral Home, Golf Links Road, Portmarnock on Wednesday, October 20 from 2pm to 4pm. Removal to the Church of the Holy Trinity, Donaghmede on Thursday morning, October 21 for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Balgriffin Cemetery. The capacity of the church is limited to 50%. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice, Raheny. A live stream of Michael's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: https://holytrinityparish.ie/live/

The above link is provided and managed by an independent streaming company. The Funeral Home accepts no responsibility for its functionality or any interruption to a live transmission.

Gerry McGauran, Kiltrustan, Strokestown, Co Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of all the staff at Roscommon University Hospital, on Sunday, October 17, of Gerry McGauran, Kiltrustan, Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

Recently predeceased by his son Michaél and brother Fr Frank and previously predeceased by his sisters Sheila and Ciss. Loving husband of Baby and much loved father of Stella and Frankie. Adored grandfather of Bláthnaid, Cormac, Clodagh, Caoimhe, Cillian, Eoghan and Diarmuid. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife and family, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Yvonne, brother Vincent, sister-in-law Nuala, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday, October 19 from 3pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, October 20 at 11am in Kiltrustan Church. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery. Owing to ongoing Covid restrictions, Gerry's Funeral Mass is restricted to family and friends. For those wishing to view Mass online, Gerry's Funeral Mass will be live streamed, link to follow on rip.ie. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding during this very sad and difficult time for the family.

John (Sean the runner) Dooner, Clare Court, Ballyhaunis, Mayo / Kenagh, Longford



The death has occurred, in the tender loving care of the staff at Ave Maria Nursing Home, Tooreen, of John (Sean the runner) Dooner, Clare Court, Ballyhaunis, Mayo and formerly of Lislea, Kenagh, Longford. Deeply regretted by his brother Gerry, sister Bridie, partner Ann, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at Donnellan’s Funeral Home, Clare Street, Ballyhaunis, on Monday morning, October 18 from 9.30am with removal at 10.20am to arrive to St Dominic's Church, Kenagh, for funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Residents Comfort Fund of Ava Maria Nursing Home, Tooreen.

Martha Furley McCabe, Hilltown, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath / Kells, Meath



The death occurred, suddenly, but peacefully, following a short illness at St James' Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, October 16 of Martha Furley McCabe, Hilltown, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath, formerly of Kilskyre, Kells, Co Meath, aged 51.

Deeply loved and missed by her loving husband Alan, her cherished son Naoise and daughter Erin, her parents Robert and Ann, brothers Robert and Sean, father In law Pat, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and neighbours. May Martha’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

James (Jimmy) McKeown, Scotland /, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, on Wednesday, October 6 of James (Jimmy) McKeown, Scotland /, Longford. He is predeceased by his parents Dan and Mary, and brother Bernard. Jimmy will be sadly missed by his loving family, his children, sister Mary (Scully), brothers Tony, Mickey, Kenneth and William, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and his wide circle of friends. Sweet are the memories that never fade. Rest in Peace Jimmy.

Funeral Arrangements Later

