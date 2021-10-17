Deaths in Longford - Sunday, October 17, 2021

John (Seán) Edward Mulligan, Terenure, Dublin / Moyne, Longford

The death occurred, Peacefully, at his home, following a short illness and surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, October 16 of John (Seán) Edward Mulligan, Terenure, Dublin / Moyne, Longford. Predeceased by his daughters Mary, Anne and Fiona also his sisters May, Peggy, Bridgie, Helen and Anna. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nellie, his sons John, Michael, Joseph, Gerard, Denis, Brendan and David, his daughters Teresa, Francis and Breda, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.Rest in Peace.

Family flowers only please. Donations may be made in lieu to the Peter Mc Verry trust at: https://pmvtrust.ie/donate/

Funeral Arrangements Later

Rosemarie Kenny (née Martin), ‘Calcar’, Major's Well Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, on Thursday, October 14, 2021 of Rosemarie Kenny (nee Martin), ‘Calcar’, Major's Well Road, Longford town, formerly of Killogenhan, Fardrum, Athlone. Predeceased by her beloved husband John and by her darling daughter Moira. Rosemarie will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, daughter Joan, sons Eugene, Brian and Clement, brother Brian, daughter-in-law Margaret, sons-in-law Simon and Dermot, grandchildren Brian, Molly, David, Jean and Emma, sisters-in-law Cathleen and Mary, nieces , nephews, extended family and friends. Forever in our hearts.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Sunday, October 17 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, October 18 at 11am in St. Mel’s Cathedral, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and current government restrictions the capacity of the Cathedral is limited to 50% .The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please donations if desired to St Christopher’s Services, Longford , c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

John (Sean the runner) Dooner, Clare Court, Ballyhaunis, Mayo / Kenagh, Longford



The death has occurred, in the tender loving care of the staff at Ave Maria Nursing Home, Tooreen, of John (Sean the runner) Dooner, Clare Court, Ballyhaunis, Mayo and formerly of Lislea, Kenagh, Longford. Deeply regretted by his brother Gerry, sister Bridie, partner Ann, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at Donnellan’s Funeral Home, Clare Street, Ballyhaunis, on Monday morning, October 18 from 9.30am with removal at 10.20am to arrive to St Dominic's Church, Kenagh, for funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Residents Comfort Fund of Ava Maria Nursing Home, Tooreen.

Sr Mary (Bridie) Brennan (La Sainte Union Sister), Edgeworthstown, Co Longford / Donegal

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff in Mountpleasant Lodge, Nursing Home, on Thursday, October 14 of Sr Mary (Bridie) Brennan (La Sainte Union Sister), Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Deeply regretted by her brother Vincent, her sister Philomena, her many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and her La Sainte Union Community. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, The Strand, Athlone, on Monday, October 18 from 10am with removal at 10.30am to St. Mary's Church, Athlone, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in The Bower Cemetery.

Joseph (Josie) Byers, Drumbee, Kilnaleck, Cavan / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in his 90th year, on Wednesday, October 13, of Joseph (Josie) Byers, Drumbee, Kilnaleck, Co Cavan and St Joseph's Nursing Home, Longford. Deeply regretted by his sister Jean Stewart (Killoe), nieces Anne (Stuart) and Jackie, nephews Arthur (Loretta) and Martin, grand-nephews Ewan and Graeme, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Resting at Briody's Funeral Home, Kilnaleck, on Saturday evening, October 16 from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral service on Sunday, October 17 in St. Patrick's Church, Kildrumferton at 2pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St. Patrick's Church repair fund c/o Briody's Funeral Home. Church capacity will be restricted to 50% in line with current Government and HSE guidelines. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines at all times. Safe in the Arms of Jesus.

James (Jimmy) McKeown, Scotland /, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, on Wednesday, October 6 of James (Jimmy) McKeown, Scotland /, Longford. He is predeceased by his parents Dan and Mary, and brother Bernard. Jimmy will be sadly missed by his loving family, his children, sister Mary (Scully), brothers Tony, Mickey, Kenneth and William, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and his wide circle of friends. Sweet are the memories that never fade. Rest in Peace Jimmy.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Leslie Naylor, Essex, UK and formerly Longford town

The recent death occurred, peacefully, on Monday September 20, 2021 of Leslie Naylor, Essex UK and formerly Longford town.

Predeceased by parents George and Eileen, Sister Nuala, brother Harold, sisters Hilda and Hazel. Leslie is survived by his wife Chris and sons Stephen and Paul, daughter in law Lisa and adored grandchildren Luke, Alex and Emily, Brother Edwin sisters Mona and Olivia brother in law Keith his wife Janice, nieces and nephews, cousins, large circle of friends and neighbours. Forever in our thoughts.

